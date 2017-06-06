Grindeanu: PM office means huge responsibility, PSD’s opponents are outside party

Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu stated on Monday that being a Prime Minister means a huge responsibility that he takes seriously every second, adding that the opponents of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) are outside the party.

“The Prime Minister office represents a huge responsibility, that I take seriously every second, since the PSD has given me the honor of granting me this trust. Romania’s Government understood the people’s needs and expectations, and now we can say that we have an economic growth – the highest of Europe, we observe the promises made in the campaign, we have more jobs, more and more companies are being established, the trust of investors is increasing. The World Bank improved the forecast regarding the economic growth in 2017. As I have always said, we have many things to do – this is the road we started and which we are determined to continue. In order to do so, we need stability, objectives and priorities that we all share. The opponents of the PSD are outside the party,” Grindeanu wrote on his Facebook page.

According to the PM, the National Liberal Party (PNL) and Save Romania Union (USR) are going through “some serious crisis in terms of leadership and a total lack of projects.”

“In order to further have a good governing, we need investments and strengthened relations in Europe and not only. On Thursday I will meet French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe. Moreover, I will meet Secretary-General of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) Angel Gurria. Our country’s accession to the OECD is an important objective of the Gov’t that I lead. These, together with increasing Romanians’ standard of living and restarting the engine of investments are priorities of the current Government,” Grindeanu added.

PSD’s Firea: I am concerned if PM doesn’t have time to consult with party’s Chairman

Deputy-Chairperson of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Gabriela Firea stated on Sunday evening that an assessment of the Government activity is foreseen and a reshuffle of the Gov’t might be possible, adding that she is concerned if the Prime Minister doesn’t have time to consult with the party’s Chairman.

“The true relationship between Chairman Liviu Dragnea and Prime Minister Grindeanu is known only by the two of them. We, the others, have no way of knowing, the truth one hundred percent. […] I, too, look closely and with concern the fact that Mr Chairman stated the PM doesn’t consult with him as often as it did in the beginning, when he took the office and that they no longer meet as frequently. Clearly it’s true, what reasons would the Chairman have to misinform? I don’t know the reasons for which they are in this situation, I would like to know them, I am concerned if the PM doesn’t have time to consult with the party’s Chairman, taking into account that it is a political Gov’t,” Gabriela Firea told Antena 3 private television station.

She revealed that in this period an assessment of the Gov’t activity is carried out and it’s possible for changes to occur, because there are ministers who have a very good activity, and she nominated Sevil Shhaideh, but there are also other ministries that didn’t have a very sustained activity.

“In this period an assessment of the Gov’t activity is being carried out since the investiture in Parliament and until now – this monitoring and parallelism is normal between the governing programme, the political vision that won the elections – basically which created the PSD-ALDE Government – and what it managed to actually solve, in the ministries which form the Cabinet. It would be a black ball, if this political assessment wouldn’t be carried out […] Always – and as I know Mr Dragnea, he will never compromise quality. I don’t think he will compromise quality in case he would notice that in certain areas things could go much better, more dynamic and there are certain backwardnesses, that cannot be recovered, even if the enforcement of the governing programme was attempted in an area, but if the rate wasn’t supported or delays were recorded, it’s unlikely for that ministry coordinator to remain there,” Firea stated.

She mentioned that it’s normal for this assessment to be coordinated by Chairman of the party Liviu Dragnea, “because he is the most authorized person to do it, he coordinated the team and drew up the governing programme.”

“It’s the most entitled person, the most legitimate to know point-by-point […] He assumed this role which is also risky, because you have seen what happens pretty often and even in the last period, because it’s not so easy and one is not permitted to work in peace and harmony when being the Chairman of the most important party of Romania […] Clearly and unfortunately, one deals with consequences when being the Chairman of the most important party of Romania,” Gabriela Firea said.