Romanian hacker Marcel Leher Lazar, also known as “Guccifer,” was brought under armed escort from the United States of America to Bucharest’s Henri Coanda airport on Tuesday, and was imprisoned at the Rahova Penitentiary.

The Romanian hacker was the one who revealed that Hillary Clinton used a personal email server during her tenure as Secretary of State. On September 1, he was sentenced to 52 months in prison by a State of Virginia court, Washington Post informs. Marcel Lehel Lazar, also known as “Guccifer,” was extradited to the United States in 2014. In May 2016, he pleaded guilty to identity theft and illegally breaking into computers.

By using a personal email server for work-related matters, while she was Secretary of State, Hillary Clinton violated federal regulations concerning official correspondence. This was revealed for the first time by Marcel Lehel Lazar, sentenced to 4 years and 4 months in prison by Judge James C. Cacheris of the State of Virginia.

Lazar admitted to carrying out cyber-attacks against some 100 Americans over a period of 14 months. The attacks also targeted celebrities, business executives and politicians such as Sidney Blumenthal, an aide with whom Clinton exchanged emails using her personal email server, persons close to former President George W. Bush and former Secretary of State Colin L. Powell. After he accessed the victims’ email accounts and used various tactics, including fraud, identity theft and harassment, Lazar allegedly leaked stolen documents to the media.