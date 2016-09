Gymnast Catalina Ponor will run in the parliamentary elections for a seat in the Lower Chamber, on the list of PSD Constanta.

MP Mircea Titus Dobre, spokesperson of PSD Constanta, told Mediafax on Thursday that the gymnast is on the party branch’s list of candidates.

According to the aforementioned source, Catalin Ponor has an eligible place on the list of candidates.

MP Mircea Titus Dobre did not disclose the names of other PSD Constanta candidates since the list is not yet finalised.