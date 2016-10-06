H.E. Dimitris Hatziargyrou, Ambassador of the Republic of Cyprus to Romania: As partners in the European Union, Cyprus and Romania have common interests and share a common vision

On October first of this year, we celebrated the 56th Anniversary of the Independence of our country. The Republic of Cyprus came into being in 1960 after a four-year national liberation struggle against the then colonial power of the island.

This was the first time since antiquity when Cypriots found themselves in a position to be masters of their own destiny. Cyprus, situated at the crossroads of three continents – Europe, Asia and Africa – had been for many centuries a much sought after prize for the regional powers vying for dominance in the area of the Eastern Mediterranean.

The recorded history of Cyprus is among the oldest in the world. The first signs of civilization, aptly documented in archaeological excavations, are to be found almost 11,000 years ago, in the 9th Millennium B.C. After the Hellenization of the island, 3000 years ago, we have thus seen a succession of powers vying for control of our country – Romans, Persians, Assyrians, Arabs, Byzantines, the Crusaders, Venetians, Ottomans and finally the British Empire. They all left their mark which is reflected in the rich cultural heritage of Cyprus.

The independence of Cyprus in 1960 came with strings attached in the form of a dysfunctional constitution, reflecting the time-tested policy of Divide and Rule of the colonial power, which sowed the seeds of division between the predominant Greek Cypriots that constituted 80% of the population and the Turkish Cypriots that constituted 18%. It lasted without any problems for only three years and then, beginning in 1963, we had the first signs that something was not working right. It culminated in 1974 with the overthrow of the legitimate government by then military junta ruling Greece that was followed five days later by a Turkish military invasion and subsequent occupation of 37% of its territory. The island remains divided ever since. The efforts for achieving reunification are ongoing and we are currently in the midst of another round of talks under the Good Offices mandate of the Secretary-General of the United Nations. We hope that this effort will succeed so that we can see our island and our people reunited at last under a federal roof.

Despite the adverse effects of the political problem, Cyprus has shown remarkable resilience achieving very high growth rates over the 56 years of its independent existence and providing its people with a high standard of living in conditions of democracy and full respect of their human, civil and political rights. At the same time we have developed Cyprus as a regional centre of economic activity – financial services, tourism, shipping and education. This successful course of our country was reflected in 2004 with the accession of the Republic of Cyprus to the European Union, as a net contributor, despite the continuing division of the island. In 2012 our country presided over the European Council and managed a successful Presidency of the Union.

The deep and vociferous global financial crisis that begun in 2008 and struck particularly harsh the European South, did not leave us unaffected. In 2013, Cyprus was compelled to seek financial assistance from its creditors – The European Union, the European Central Bank and the International Monetary Fund. The Government of Cyprus has since been implementing a package of measures and I am very happy to state that the worst is behind us. Cyprus has managed to come out of the crisis, within the prescribed timeframe of three years, having implemented successfully the various reforms that were required to bring its economy back to growth. We are thus registering growth for the last 8 consecutive trimesters, reaching 2.7% growth in the period March – June of this year, one of the highest in the entire European Union.

We are looking forward on this 56th Anniversary of our Independence, to the next 56 years of prosperity and democracy for our country. We, first and foremost, look forward to achieving the reunification of Cyprus, something that will send a strong message that when there is the will, there is a way.

Cyprus, as a small island country in a volatile area of the world, a member of the United Nations, the European Union and the Council of Europe, strives to be a pillar of stability in the region and our stated policy has been the promotion of peace, cooperation and synergies with all our neighbors. And this includes Turkey which continues to maintain a substantial number of troops on the island and which we hope will recognize the potential opportunities that will emerge for everyone in the case of normalization of relations. The recent discovery of substantial deposits of natural gas in the Exclusive Economic Zone of Cyprus, the prospect of more discoveries, the steady recovery from the financial crisis and the desire of both Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots to reunify our country, as has been expressed by the election of their two leaders who are dedicated to solving the Cyprus Problem, give us hope for a better future.

The diplomatic initiatives of my Government in promoting this regional cooperation in the Eastern Mediterranean are already bearing fruit. Thus, today, Cyprus successfully promotes cooperation and synergies with all our neighbours in our troubled region. We are pursuing policies that have brought us closer to Egypt, Israel, Lebanon, Jordan and the Palestinian Authority. We are also steadily enriching our relations with the Gulf countries. Through a web of bilateral and trilateral cooperation that includes Greece with these countries, we are actively pursuing the enhancement of our relations with the ultimate aim being the promulgation of peace and security in our region. We hope that one day our northern neighbor, Turkey, and the tormented Syria will be able to join in this effort. The substantial discoveries of hydrocarbons in the Eastern Mediterranean and the prospects that these provide for the strengthening of energy security of Europe is something that can only benefit all our countries. And when everyone gains, the possibility of conflict evaporates. Our region needs this.

This year also marks the 56th Anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Cyprus and Romania. We salute this and are very pleased with the level of friendly relations that exist between the two countries all these years. These bonds of friendship are iron-clad and will continue undisturbed for the foreseeable future. Cyprus is the fourth largest investor in Romania’s economy while the existence of a vibrant Romanian community in Cyprus is a guarantee that our relations will continue to grow. The relations between Cypriots and Romanians go back for many centuries mutually enriching both our cultures.

As partners in the European Union, Cyprus and Romania have common interests and share a common vision. That is why Cyprus had strongly supported Romania’s accession to the EU and currently supports Romania’s accession to Schengen.