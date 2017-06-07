H.E. Karsten Vagn Nielsen, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Denmark to Bucharest: Denmark, Romania- A century of good bilateral cooperation

The Danish Constitution Day, observed on 5 June, commemorates the anniversary of the signing of the Danish Constitution of 1849, which established Denmark as a constitutional monarchy.

This year is a special one as it marks the 100th anniversary of bilateral relationships between Denmark and Romania. A century of good bilateral cooperation, between two countries situated in opposite corners of Europe – respectively in the North and in the South-East of Europe.

Through the decades, Denmark and Romania have developed a shared common history and – most recently – have seen their paths coming together as member states in various international organizations, most notably within NATO and the EU. Romania joined NATO in 2004 and this year celebrates its 10th anniversary in the EU. Denmark supported Romania’s accession to the EU by twinning projects and also through project financing, mainly on environment protection, regional development, agriculture and strengthening the administrative capacity.

The commercial relation has thrived throughout the years as well and a large number of Danish companies are operating in Romania, particularly in agriculture, healthcare, transport, food industry, zootechnics, domestic and foreign trade. During the latest year, Romania’s stable macroeconomic framework has been instrumental to this process. Due to the positive economic climate, Romania experienced the fastest growth rate in the EU last year. Progress has been made across a wide spectrum of sectors, most notable IT, and for many companies Romania has become a regional hub and leader in this field. However, as Romania is an emerging economy and the market is fertile, there is still a huge potential for development.

The number of Danish investors in Romania has grown significantly mainly due to Romania’s central geographical position, its high quality of human resources and a general openness to foreign companies. According to recent reports, industry is the economic sector which has attracted the greatest number of foreign investment to Romania in the past decade.

Also in tourism, the connections between Denmark and Romania have increased. Many Danish tourists visit Romania every year. For a Danish tourist visiting Romania, the biggest strengths of the country lie in the natural diversity of the landscape ranging from the Black Sea and the Danube Delta to the high range of the Carpathian Mountains with a diverse wild-life not found in many other corners of Europe. When coming from Denmark these are remarkable and unfamiliar sights. Also – and not least in the most remote villages – Danish visitors have experienced a welcoming and open attitude towards foreigners combined with a high degree of hospitality and tolerance.

One of the more remarkable Danish visitors to Romania was the famous Danish writer H.C. Andersen – also contributing to the cultural connections between Denmark and Romania. His experiences of Romania date back to more than 150 years ago, when in 1841, Hans Christian Andersen, travelled along the Danube and visited Constanta, the Black Sea port city and then the region of Dobrogea, in South East Romania. The recollections of the voyage were then recorded in the book “A poet’s bazaar: a journey to Greece, Turkey and up the Danube”. Today, Denmark is easily connected with Romania – also by air, with direct flights from Copenhagen and Billund.