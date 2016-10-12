H.E. Mr. Ramiro FERNÁNDEZ BACHILLER, Ambassador of Spain in Bucharest: Spanish-Romanian friendship: 135 years, and counting …

Today we celebrate the achievement of the political and national unity of Spain, but also the ties that bind us Spaniards to the brothers and sisters of Latin America and other Spanish-speaking countries – a shared history of over five centuries that is as relevant today as it was at its beginning.

The 135-year-old friendship between Spain and Romania is more recent, and yet just as intense. Over one million Romanian citizens constitute the largest and best integrated foreign community in Spain, contributing day after day to the dynamism of our society and our economy. On these solid foundations, both countries, partners in the European Union and allies in NATO, have built an intricate network of relations in all fields.

In the past year, political contacts have kept their good pace. Then Minister for Foreign Affairs, Mr. Bogdan Aurescu, visited Madrid last October. The Minister for Relations with Romanians Abroad has made several trips to Spain over the past year. In April, the Spanish Minister for Justice, Mr. Rafael Catalá, visited Bucharest, where he met his Romanian counterpart, Mrs. Pruna, as well as the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Mr. Comanescu, the Head Prosecutor from the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA), Mrs. Kovesi, and His Beatitude Patriarch Daniel. Progress was made in consolidating the status of Romanians residing in Spain and an additional push was given to our bilateral judicial cooperation.

In the EU sphere, both countries remain fully committed to further integration. We share the view that the solutions to the challenges that we are now facing are to be found in more Europe, more common effort and more genuine solidarity. Acknowledging its successful job in securing the EU’s external border, Spain backs firmly Romania’s aspiration to join Schengen. Both countries are also cooperating and sharing experiences with a view to Romania’s EU Presidency in 2019.

In the field of security, Spain has once more shown its willingness to stand by its ally, contributing with personnel to the new NATO permanent structures in Romania and deploying ships within the allied standing naval groups in the Black Sea.

This year Spain and Romania have resumed their joint effort in promoting the creation of an International Court against Terrorism, both at multilateral fora and through bilateral channels. Judges, prosecutors and police forces from both countries have also built on their shared experience to better prevent and fight threats such as organised crime and human trafficking.

Commercial relations have soared, as they should between two of the most dynamic economies in the EU. In 2015, bilateral trade grew by 16% to over 3.2 billion euros. In the first half of 2016 it has grown by almost 20% year-on-year. Top Spanish companies in the fields of infrastructure, services, energy or water treatment and sanitation are developing projects all over Romania, contributing to its development.

The Spanish language is now shared by over 560 million people worldwide and is the second most popular on social networks such as Facebook and Twitter. Romania is no exception to this fascination. The Instituto Cervantes in Bucharest and the ten bilingual sections that the Spanish Ministry of Education supports in high schools all over the country tend to this increasing demand. The Embassy and the Instituto Cervantes also offer all year long a wide and diverse cultural programme to convey to the Romanian public a true picture of the latest trends in Spanish culture.

New fields of cooperation – ranging from Administration reform to the prevention of and fight against domestic violence – have been added to our web of bilateral relations, proving once more the vitality of the bonds that unite us.

Two friends separated by a whole continent, yet united in our determination to pursue the peace, the welfare and the prosperity that our peoples deserve within a united Europe.

Traiască prietenia dintre Spania şi România!