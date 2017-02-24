H.E. Mrs Faouz El Achchabi, Ambassador of The Kingdom of Morocco in Romania: 55 years of Moroccan-Romanian friendship

Morocco and Romania have celebrated on February 20, 2017, the fifty-fifth anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic relationship. This event is an opportunity to underline the excellence of this special relationship, which is based on a long tradition of a fruitful cooperation. This celebration is also an occasion to voice our common ambition and permanent commitment to further strengthen the multidimensional dimensions of our partnership in the political, economic, cultural and human areas.

The excellent relations of cooperation at bilateral level have been consolidated by the status of the two countries in their respective neighborhoods: Romania is an active member of the European Union and Morocco is one of the most advanced partner of the EU within the context of Moroccan advanced status.

Throughout these fifty-five years, the exemplarity of the political relations between Morocco and Romania is reflected through a convergence of views and mutual understanding on a number of issues and challenges on the international agenda, which has been materialized in a large number of mutual support. This makes Morocco one of the main political and economic partners of Romania in Africa and the Arab world.

During the years 2014, 2015 and 2016, this dynamic was characterized by several bilateral visits on the governmental and parliamentary levels, and by various economic missions and cultural activities. As a result, several cooperation and twinning agreements have been concluded.

On the political level, numerous bilateral visits have been paid by Moroccan and Romanian governments and parliamentary officials, particularly in the fields of foreign affairs, economic affairs and higher education. Bilateral exchanges of visits have also taken place between the two parliamentary friendship groups Morocco-Romania in order to strengthen parliamentary cooperation.

On the cultural level, the signing of the “Executive Program between Morocco and Romania in the fields of culture, education, mass media, youth and sport for the years 2016-2020” is expected soon. This framework will give a great impulse to our cultural and human cooperation.

Nearly 954 Moroccan students are part of the Romanian higher education system and almost 500 Romanian teachers resided in Morocco since 1972. Moroccan students are registered in the Romanian universities of Medicine and Pharmacy, Engineering (Civil Engineering), Architecture, Polytechnics, Economics and Languages of Iasi, Cluj, Timisoara, Arad, Bucharest, Constanta and Craiova. This illustrates a long tradition of exchanges between the two countries.

Regarding the economic dimension, Morocco is one of the leading trading partners of Romania in Africa. Indeed, in 2015, Moroccan exports averaged 142.89 million dollars, while imports totaled 424.36 million dollars. Nevertheless, these exchanges remain below the expected level considering the substantial potential of the two countries.

In terms of tourism, the Embassy of the Kingdom of Morocco has organized in recent years numerous events, including meetings, debates with journalists and Romanian tour operators and Romanian tourism professionals, press trips for journalists from Romanian television (TVR), etc., in order to boost the flow of Romanian tourists to Morocco. The latest is the Kingdom’s participation for the fourth time at the 37th edition of the Romanian Tourism Fair, which was recently held in Bucharest.

The celebration of the fifty-fifth anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relationship between Morocco and Romania is a great occasion to pay a special tribute to the Romanians and Moroccans women and men who have united their forces and invested in their friendship to serve the exceptional partnership between the Kingdom of Morocco and Romania.

These women and men contributed in the past and continue today to join their efforts in favor of the emergence of an excellent bilateral relationship, which could be a source of emulation within the framework of an exemplary North-South partnership.