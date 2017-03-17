Handball: Cristina Neagu voted world’s best handball player in 2016 (IHF)

Romanian player Cristina Neagu (who plays for the ZRK Buducnost Podgorica) was designated the best handball player in the world in 2016, according to a survey carried out by the International Handball Federation (IHF) on its official website.

Neagu wins for the third time the title of the best handball player in the world, after winning it in 2010 and 2015.

Cristina Neagu clearly won the vote of the fans, with 37.14 percent, surpassing Norwegian Nora Mork (20.86 percent) and Dutch Nycke Groot who ranked third. Swedish Isabelle Gullden (CSM Bucharest) ranked 4th, followed on the 5th place by another representative of Norway, namely goalkeeper Kari Grimsbo.

Neagu hadn’t extraordinary results in 2016, but made it to the Final Four tournament of the Champion League with the Buducnost Podgorica and participated with the national team of Romania in the 2016 Olympic Games and in the EURO 2016 (ranked 5th). The left wing was the third goal-getter in the last season of the Champions League, the 2016 Olympic and the EURO 2016.

The nominations were proposed by a group of IHF experts and coaches of the best teams of the last World Championships, and handball supporters, as well as representatives of the press could vote in the four categories until 9 March.