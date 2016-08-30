Head of Home Affairs Ministry’s Intelligence Department prosecuted, alongside other officials

The current head of the Intelligence and Internal Protection Department (DIPI) with the Internal Affairs Ministry (MAI), Rares Vaduva, is accused by the National Anti-Corruption Directorate (DNA) that, by approving certain reports, he has changed the destination of funds for operative expenditure to the protocol fund, and refused, in violation of law, to start procedure to declassify documents in order to hide evidence.

The DNA prosecutors have decided to commence prosecution of the following DIPI senior ranking officers:

*Rares Vaduva, incumbent chief commissioner, undersecretary of state with the DIPI at the time, subsequently and currently head of the DIPI, with a state secretary rank, for repeated misuse of funds, false representations and use thereof, abuse of office, as well as aiding and abetting and obstruction of justice;

* Gheorghe Nicolae, currently a police principal quaestor, head of the DIPI at the time, for repeated embezzlement, false representations and use thereof, as well as two counts of abuse of office, of which one repeated;

*Gelu-Marin Oltean, incumbent police principal quaestor, at the time head of the DIPI, for embezzlement, false representations and use thereof and abuse of office;

*Nelu Zarnica, currently a police principal quaestor, at the time the deputy head of the DIPI, for repeated misuse of funds, as well as repeated false representations and use thereof;

*Gheorghe Popa, incumbent police chief commissioner, at the time deputy head of the DGIPI (a DIPI’s operative department), for repeated misuse of funds, false representations and use thereof, and abuse of office;

* Ioan-Dorin Popa, incumbent chief commissioner, at the material time deputy head of DIPI’s Administrative Division, for repeated misuse of funds, false representations and use thereof and abuse of office.