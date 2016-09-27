Head of Premier’s Audit Body leaves Government

Mircea Valentin, the head of the Prime Minister’s Audit Body, will leave his office on October 1, Government sources told Mediafax. His departure had been announced a few weeks ago.

In an interview posted on Facebook, Mircea Valentin had suggested he intends to leave his office. “Soon I will return to the private sector, and I will mainly communicate on LinkedIn, Twitter and my professional blog,” Mircea Valentin wrote on his Facebook page.

He recently stirred reactions from some Government officials by writing on Facebook that after Saturday’s earthquake the authorities did not perform properly, and television channels failed to do their duty by continuing to broadcast reruns instead of reassuring the population. “Preliminary conclusion: Romanian state authorities score maximum grades when it comes to symposiums and bragging, but don’t rely on them when the big one hits. Mass-media and televisions in particular are loathsome: for hours on end they did not even offer a piece of basic information about the earthquake and did not reassure people,” Mircea Valentin wrote.

He later erased his posting. “The opinions expressed on this page represent exclusively the author’s personal stance. My main office is that of citizen – that’s the capacity I started off from and that’s where I will return,” reads the message he subsequently posted.