Head of Romanian Intelligence Service says agency politically uninvolved as long as he is at the helm

Director of the Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI) Eduard Hellvig said on Thursday that the agency has not been and never will be politically involved as long as he is at its helm.

Before entering the hearing at the parliamentary committee on the oversight of SRI’s activity, Hellving was asked what his answer is to accusations of political involvement levelled against the Service in connection with the recent anti-government protests in Victoriei Square. He replied: “No [involvement], and never during my term in office will SRI be involved in such activities.”

He added that SRI has an inter-institutional cooperation with the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MAI).

“The cooperation between SRI and MAI is evidently governed by a protocol which sets forth all the mechanisms for cooperation between the two institutions, and Mr. Chairman Tutuianu (who heads the SRI oversight parliamentary committee – Ed. note) will present it to you after the hearing,” said Hellvig when asked if SRI had informed MAI on the day several violent incidents broke out during the protest in Victoriei Square, and if a relevant inter-institutional protocol is in place.

The SRI Director said he does not want to go into further details on the subject.

Asked what intelligence SRI has about “the protests that degenerated into violence” in Victoriei Square and who are those who veered into disrupting public order, Hellvig reiterated that it is for the Chairman of parliamentary committee on the oversight of SRI to offer these details, adding that whenever he reports to Parliament for hearing, he also brings documents to support his statements.

The SRI head mentioned that he has nothing to reproach himself in connection with the subject of the parliamentary hearing.

Adrian Tutuianu said last week that he sent the SRI head a letter asking him to report on the aspects related to the Victoriei Square protests.