Head of Romanian Navy Staff to welcome visit by MARCOM Allied Maritime Command

The Head of the Navy Staff (SMFN), Rear Admiral Dr. Alexandru Mirsu is going to welcome on February 2, in Bucharest, the Head of the MARCOM Allied Maritime Command, Rear Admiral Clive C. C. Johnstone (photo), a release by the SMFN reads.

The agenda includes topics referring to the multinational exercises scheduled and organised by the Romanian Navy (FNR) in 2017, as well as aspects on the participation of the Romanian military ships in NATO exercises to be organised in the next period.

The source adds that on Friday, 3 February the two high military officials will pay a visit to the Constanta Garrison on the occasion of the opening ceremony of the Sea Shield 17 multinational exercise, scheduled to unfold in the building of the Constanta Port’s passengers’ Terminal.

At end-ceremony, a joint briefing is scheduled to be delivered by the two Rear Admirals on the presence of the NATO ships in the Black Sea in the exercises organised by the Romanian Navy.