Head of the Prime Minister’s Chancellery, Dragos Tudorache, nominated for interim interior minister

Prime Minister Dacian Ciolos has nominated the head of the Prime Minister’s Chancellery, Dragos Tudorache, for interim minister of interior, after Petre Toba submitted his resignation on September 1.

“I want to tell you that we have looked closely at the situation at the Ministry of Interior (MAI) (…) Toba is a professional and I hope he clarifies his situation as soon as possible (…). Given the situation, we looked at an interim nomination. I decided to go for an interim nomination (…). I decided to nominate a civilian (…). I haven’t had much choice, because it’s difficult to convince an outsider to take this position for four months. (…) I nominate Dragos Tudorache, the current head of the Prime Minister’s Chancellery,” Prime Minister Dacian Ciolos told a news conference at the Government House on Tuesday.

Tudorache was born on 14 January 1975.

He graduated from the Law Faculty of the Alexandru Ioan Cuza University of Iasi in 1997; he holds a Master’s Degree in EU Law, Cum Laude, awarded by the Stockholm University, in 1999, and another Master’s Degree in EU Law from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania in 2015.

His professional background includes:

March 2015 – November 2015, Head of Unit, Coordination and Strategy, Directorate-General for Migration and Home Affairs, European Commission, Brussels, Belgium;

November 2013 – March 2015, Head of Unit, International Affairs, Directorate General for Migration and Home Affairs, European Commission, Brussels, Belgium;

March 2009 – November 2013, Head of Unit, Interim Executive Director of the Agency EU-LISA (2012), IT Large Projects: Schengen and visa information systems, Directorate – General Justice, Freedom and Security, European Commission, Brussels, Belgium;

May 2007 – March 2009, Schengen Facility Coordinator, DG Justice, Freedom and Security, European Commission, Brussels, Belgium

March 2005 – May 2007, Task Manager, Justice and Anti-Corruption, European Commission Delegation, Bucharest, Romania;

2003 – 2005 – Head of Legal Department, UN team of international judges, the UN Interim Administration in Kosovo, Pristina, Kosovo;

2000 – 2003 – Head of Unit and coordinator of analysis cell, Department for Rule of Law and Protection of Human Rights, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), Mission in Kosovo, Pristina, Kosovo

1997 -2002 – Judge, Galati Law Court.