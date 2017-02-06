Head of the S&D Group in the European Parliament, Giovanni Pittella: Gov’t of Romania showed a responsible attitude listening to the voice of citizens, ruptures and divisions between citizens and institutions in Romania must be avoided

The Romanian Government showed a responsible attitude listening to the voice of citizens, now the political program and fight against corruption should continue, stated the head of the Socialists and Democrats (S&D) Group in the European Parliament, Giovanni Pittella, according to a press release sent to Agerpres.

“By repealing the much disputed Emergency Ordinance no. 13/2017, the Romanian Government and Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu proved an attitude of responsibility in knowing how to listen and interpret the voice of people. The Government, voted by the majority of Romanian citizens, should continue the assumed engagements by implementing the political program presented in the last elections, as well the fight against unlawfulness and corruption,” Pittella states.

He pleads for dialogue on reducing the social tensions.

“The avoidance of some ruptures and divisions between citizens and institutions in Romania by promoting a constant and constructive dialogue is necessary, meant to reduce the social tensions and acting as a precondition for growth and development”, the head of the S&D Group in the European Parliament.