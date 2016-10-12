Health card, blocked for the second consecutive day. CNAS: Medical services and dispensing medicines, performed in the offline mode

The computer system of the health card is unavailable also Tuesday, after the National Health Insurance House announced on Monday that there are “technical communication problems between some of the system’s components”.

Representatives of the press office of the National Health Insurance House stated for the press agency Mediafax that the computer system of the health card is unavailable also Tuesday at the national level, that the technical problems have not been solved and that the institution will announce when there will be a solution.

“Until the announcement about solving the occurred problems, the confirmation of signing medical services / making prescriptions / dispensing medicines through the health card will be performed in the offline mode”, was mentioned in a briefing posted on Monday on the National Health Insurance House website.

It’s not the first time when the computer system of the health card doesn’t work.

Early in August, the system wasn’t operational because of a power failure; at that time, the problems occurred in Bucharest, as well as in other regions.