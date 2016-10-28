Health care unions kick off general strike on Monday

The members of the ‘Sanitas’ Health Care Union Federation will kick off on Monday, as of 7:00 am, a general strike with workers from all hospitals in the country joining in, as they failed to come to terms with the authorities on the Unitary Pay Law, Federation prime vice-president Marius Sepi told Agerpres on Friday.

This is the last stage of the Federation’s protest actions that started in September with the staging each Tuesday of an action generically dubbed “A Sanitas Tuesday”, with the protesters successively picketing the seat of the Labor Ministry on September 20; the Ministry of Public Finance on September 27; the Health Ministry on October 4; and the Parliament Palace October 11. A work-to-rule strike, with the protesters wearing white armbands, was organized on October 12.

Health care unions are unhappy that the ancillary personnel and the civil servants, the workers in school medical services and social assistance did not get a wage raise under the Government’s Emergency Ordinances No. 20 and No. 43, respectively, on the pay of the personnel remunerated from public funds in 2016. The solution proposed by the unions was to include the amendments in the ordinance when it entered parliamentary debate.