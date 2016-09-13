Health Minister on entering politics: I won’t deny there were offers. I’ll think about it

Health Minister Vlad Voiculescu admitted that he received offers from several political parties, but pointed out he has “a lot of work to do” at the Health Ministry at the moment, adding that he will think about whether he will enter politics or not.

“I have a lot of work to do at the Health Ministry at this moment. I won’t deny there were offers. The fact is I have a lot to do at the Health Ministry at this moment and likewise the time left at my disposal after office hasn’t allowed me to take a decision yet, whether I want to give this serious thought or not. For us, citizens of this country, I believe it would be better for young people, who haven’t been engaged in politics so far, to enter politics. On the other hand, it has to be a personal decision. Any young person who gets such an offer should firstly feel honoured and should then weigh the options very well. I feel honoured, I am in this stage. Beyond this, I’ll think about it,” Health Minister Vlad Voiculescu stated on Antena 3.

Vlad Voiculescu stated that if he wanted “to continue being a minister this winter” he would not do it in any circumstances.

“You want a good boss, to have the means with which to attain your objectives, and to have a team. (…) Generally it’s difficult to refuse Dacian Ciolos. If he makes a proposal you can’t turn him down,” the Health Minister added.