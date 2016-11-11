Health Minister Vlad Voiculescu: 30 pc of Romanian hospital buildings are highly vulnerable to quakes

Almost 80 percent of Romanian hospitals would have to be closed if rules were to be strictly enforced, Health Minister Vlad Voiculescu reiterated on Thursday, pointing out that almost 30 pc of hospital buildings are highly vulnerable to earthquakes.

“It was a statement that shocked many. However, I believe we have to call a spade a spade. We’re not doing a service to anyone by spinning the facts, not to the doctors, not to decision-makers and certainly not to patients,” Minister Vlad Voiculescu stated at a debate.

Vlad Voiculescu also stated that 30 percent of Romanian hospital buildings are highly vulnerable to earthquakes.

“In Romania we don’t have money to build all the hospitals that this country needs. We have a survey that we will most likely present next week, a survey of the state of national healthcare infrastructure. Around 30 percent of national hospitals in Romania are in buildings whose seismic risk stands at level one or two. So, we need massive investments in Romanian healthcare infrastructure and, in our opinion, the funds can very well come from the private sector too, and the efficiency that the private sector can bring is essential,” the Health Minister pointed out.

The minister added that mapping out the healthcare services in Romania and preparing the survey is essential for investments. The preparations entail establishing the locations where the projects will be made and carrying out feasibility surveys.

“We are doing this for the three regional hospitals that are included in the partnership agreement with the European Union. We have selected two plots of land in Cluj and Craiova, which we received from the Defence Ministry. Likewise, a third plot of land will be established very soon, in Iasi, strictly based on technical considerations,” Vlad Voiculescu explained.

Concerning the public-private partnership, Voiculescu pointed out that the hospitals will not be privatised but will instead benefit from equipment from the private sector.

“The private [sector] will not get involved in the medical act, the medical act remains the responsibility of the state; however, the private partner would put at disposal, finance, build and then put at the state’s disposal the hospital building and the equipment, and would make sure that the technical side of the hospital is working properly,” the Health Minister explained.

Vaccination bill ready and will be launched for public consultations

The vaccination bill is finalised and will be launched for public consultations very soon, Health Minister Vlad Voiculescu stated on Thursday, emphasising that its purpose is to offer a legal basis for the setting up of stocks of vaccines.

“We have stocks for all vaccines at this moment. However, there are supply problems, this is no secret, there have always been. One of the vaccination bill’s goals is precisely this, to make sure, to offer the legal basis, to offer the Health Ministry the legal basis to stock up. The vaccination bill entails having one-year stocks for all vaccines,” Vlad Voiculescu stated, Agerpres informs.

Referring to the hospital management contracts, he said that work is being done on several ministerial orders in this sense, but also on an emergency ordinance that will point out who can compete and what a hospital manager would have to do.

“We are working on the eight ministerial orders. We will have an emergency ordinance that will be able to change something in Law no.95 regarding who will be able to compete, who can become hospital manager and on what a hospital manager should focus on. Our firm opinion is that a hospital manager should focus on managing the hospital,” Voiculescu pointed out.

Asked about the national health card IT system, the minister said there is a maintenance contract that Team Net won over a month ago, a contract that will be signed by next week. “If Team Net won’t sign the contract then we will surely change our strategy. The [National Health Insurance] Office will change its strategy. There will be a different measure. (…) The [National Health Insurance] Office needs a company to ensure the viability of the system. If it’s not this company then it will be a different one,” the Health Minister said.

“PSD’s healthcare platform is milk and honey”

Referring to the Social Democratic Party’s (PSD) platform for the healthcare domain, Health Minister Vlad Voiculescu said that it is “very good, milk and honey.”

“It’s very good, it’s milk and honey. If they manage to do everything they promise, then it would be very good; similarly, if all Romanian parties manage to do what they promise in the campaign it would be wonderful. In my opinion, if several billions were to come from somewhere, for us to invest in healthcare, it would be very nice. But we’d have to sell things from the courtyard to do this,” the Health Minister said when asked for his opinion on the Social Democrats’ healthcare platform, Agerpres informs.

In what concerns PSD’s intention to build a very large hospital in Bucharest, Vlad Voiculescu said that this is a very good idea in principle. “I heard about this mammoth hospital in Bucharest. In principle, it’s a very good idea, an idea that Mayor Firea also discussed several months ago. Bucharest certainly needs a regional hospital. Whether this hospital should have 2,500 beds, larger than any other hospital in Europe, it’s something we can discuss some other time,” Voiculescu stated.

Referring to the state of hospital infrastructure, Voiculescu said that “it’s delicate” and represents “the result of a lack of investment over many years.”

“The state of hospital infrastructure is delicate. It is the result of a lack of investment over many years. We have three regional hospitals for which we have European grants – 150 million Euros. What we are doing is this: picking the plots of land, and we already have two locations in Cluj and Craiova, where the plots of land are already selected. In Iasi, we are in the last phase. (…) We will sign an agreement, in the following weeks, with the European Investment Bank and we are using Juncker Plan funds, non-reimbursable funds. (…) The tenders should start by the end of next year,” the official said.

In what concerns the projects for the ‘C.C. Iliescu’ Institute and the Marie Curie Hospital, talks with the EBRD are in an advanced stage, according to him.

Health Ministry launched a campaign to promote vaccination

Health Ministry launched on Wednesday, through a video and a website, a campaign to promote children’s immunization by vaccination against diseases that can cause death.

The Campaign “Vaccines save lives” contains a video whose protagonist is the actor Victor Rebengiuc. He tells the story of the last century wars who took the lives of 200 million people, while diseases that could have been prevented by vaccination killed more than 600 million people.

The message of the video underlines the importance of the vaccines for the prevention of the diseases that may seriously affect people’s health or even life, according to the Health Ministry (MS).

Besides the video, the campaign also has a website dedicated to vaccination, desprevaccin.ro, where you can find details on the benefits of the immunization, The National Vaccination Program, about vaccines, both for children and for adults, as well as testimonies of public personalities who vaccinated their children.

“Specialists of the Public Health National Institute discovered that, in the case of the children of 12 months, the vaccination is below 81 percent for all antigens of the vaccines, while the target recommended by the World Health Organization is of 95 percent. Also, 15 percent of the children were incompletely vaccinated related to their age, for two reasons – the refusal and the default”, according to the Health Ministry.

Related to the vaccine stocks, MS announced that it purchased and distributed 364,000 dozes of BCG serum to the Public Health Departments.

Also, 255,000 dozes of hexavalent vaccine have been purchased and distributed; right now, the public tender procedure for the purchase of new quantities is ongoing, according to MS, who added that the MMR vaccine stocks are enough (approx. 300,000 dozes).

Health Ministry stated that it also purchased 500,000 dozes of influenza vaccine, and in the coming period of time, public tender procedures for the hepatitis B, tetravalent and pneumococcal vaccines will start.