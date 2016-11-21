Health Minister Vlad Voiculescu extends “Corruption kills” message to antibiotics use: Corruption generates antibiotics resistance!

On Monday, the Health Ministry launched the “No to random antibiotics use” public service announcement campaign, seeking to limit the use of antibiotics, use that can cause mutations in bacteria, rendering them much harder to combat.

“We are launching this campaign because what each of us does is important. We are thus trying to reach out to several categories – physicians, patients, producers. We are trying to make them all understand that to preserve the efficiency of antibiotics they must be used only when necessary. Used when they are not needed, they cannot have the efficiency desired and generate very high risks. They select the resistant germs and favour the appearance of clostridium difficile infections,” the Health Minister said.

Vlad Voiculescu also pointed out that currently over 600,000 Romanians are using antibiotics every day, although many of them no longer need to or the physicians who prescribe antibiotics to them are not very familiarised with medical protocols.

“Corruption generates antibiotics resistance! In societies where there is corruption, rules are broken, therapy guides and protocols are not respected, pharmaceutical drugs are released without prescription, measures to isolate patients infected with multi-resistant germs are not respected. Physicians recommend useless antibiotics because of the lack of updated medical information, because the patient or the patient’s family insists on a certain treatment, because of the pharma companies’ persuasiveness or out of fear of being found culpable unless they do so. Unless energetic measures are taken, estimations show that by 2050 resistant germs will cause 10 million deaths all over the world,” Voiculescu explained.

The “No to random antibiotics use” public service announcement campaign will consist of an ad that will make viewers aware of the possible effect of improper medical treatments and of the distribution of 50,000 drug boxes that will instead contain advice and recommendations on antibiotics use. 25,000 drug boxes will be distributed on the streets of eight large cities in Romania, with the help of medical and pharmaceutical faculty students, 13,000 will be sent to hospital physicians and 12,000 to family physicians. The campaign is also supported by the Colectiv Association, which helped print the 50,000 drug boxes.