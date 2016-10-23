Health Minister Voiculescu: Vaccination law, available in coming weeks

Health Minister Vlad Voiculescu has announced, on Sunday, in a show broadcast by private broadcaster Digi24, that the vaccination law will be available in the coming weeks, mentioning that the decision regarding the future normative act will be assumed by Government.

“I support vaccination and I support the importance of vaccines. (…) The vaccination law (…) will be publicly available in the coming weeks. The opinion of the Health Ministry, as an aside regarding the messages we post to Facebook and in general the public communication of the ministry is, surely, in favor of vaccinations. It is an uncontestable fact that vaccines have eradicated diseases and reduced their incidence. (…) Surely, it is a decision that we must assume as a government,” said Voiculescu.

Asked if he supports a mandatory nature for vaccination, the Health Minister emphasized that parents must make an informed decision, given that a child who has not been vaccinated could affect others in a community.

“One must make, at least, an informed decision. If you do not want to vaccinate your child, the least the state can ask is that you make an informed decision. (…) The decision to not vaccinate a child does not affect that child and that family alone, it can affect others in that community. (…) If I had a child, I would vaccinate certainly”, the Health Minister concluded.