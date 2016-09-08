Health Ministry adopts strict licensing, verification measures of biocide products

All biocide products of the categories to be found on the Romanian market and having indications to be used in medical units will have their efficiency tested in laboratories accredited at European standards, the producers and distributors having 120 days to meet this requirement.

The Health Ministry has endorsed several strict measures of the biocide products’ licensing and verification.

As instant measure: all biocide products of the TP1 category – for skin disinfection – and of the TP2 category – for surface disinfection will be tested in laboratories accredited at European standards, the Health Ministry says.

According to the ministry, the tests will be conducted for each declared action of each product. In other words, should a biocide product have three different actions – bactericidal, sporicidal and viricidal -, the producer / distributor must present three effectiveness analysis reports, one for each action, to the National Committee for Biocide Products.

A new measure taken by the ministry is the one according to which when a new biocide product of the TP1 and TP2 categories enters the market, the producer / distributor has to present efficiency reports carried in two different accredited laboratories for each declared action.

At the same time, for all of the biocide products of the TP1 and TP2 categories on the market, the producers / distributors have to present every three years two efficiency reports completed in two distinct accredited laboratories for each declared action of the product. Therefore, should a biocide product have five actions: bactericidal, mycobactericidal, fungicidal, sporicidal, viricidal, then the producer / distributor must present ten analysis bulletins, two for each action, to the said relevant committee, every three years.