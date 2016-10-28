Health Ministry confirms 935 cases of measles, six deaths

A total of 935 cases of measles were confirmed until Friday, by 149 more from the latest reporting date on October 14; six died from the disease, the Health Ministry informed in a press release.

Measles cases have been recorded in 30 counties as follows: Arad – 223; Mures -190; Bistrita – 128; Timis – 91; Cluj – 90; Caras Severin – 39; Brasov – 37; Suceava – 34; Hunedoara – 18; Dolj – 15; Bihor – 13; Salaj – 11; Harghita and Alba – six each; Iasi – five; Olt – four; Sibiu, Bucharest, Bacau, Constanta – three each; Dambovita, Neamt and Braila – two each; and one case in each Giurgiu, Mehedinti, Vaslui, Botosani, Buzau, Prahova and Valcea.

“Most cases represent outbreaks in communities with low vaccination coverage. The recommendation in the current epidemiological context is to intensify activities for the measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccination of the children incompletely vaccinated or not immunized at all. As many as 3,049 children aged 1 to 15 years have been included in a catch-up vaccination schedule,” said the Health Ministry.

The Ministry calls on parents to observe the MMR vaccination schedule for their children’s best health and turn to family physicians for immunization. The Ministry reminds that there are enough MMR vaccine doses for all children who need immunization.