HealthMin Bodog: We will start off public procurement for ambulance, emergency rescue services

Health Minister Florian Bodog said Friday in Craiova that public procurement procedures will be started for the equipping of the ambulance services and also of the mobile emergency extrication and rescue services after the Health Ministry renewed a protocol with the Interior Ministry in accordance with the latest public procurement procedures.

“The previous protocol with the Interior Ministry was no longer in line with the latest developments in the public procurement legislation, and I sent to Mrs Interior Minister a protocol and discussed the matter with her and Mr Prime Minister; now, we will be starting the procurement procedures for both the ambulance services and also the mobile emergency extrication and rescue services,” said Bodog.

He added that the acquisition of 3,000 ambulance cars for each territorial administrative unit will be funded under a different programme, with the first 100 such vehicles expected under a World Bank pilot project.

“And because there has been confusion about the 3,000 ambulance cars for each territorial administrative unit, I want to clarify things by saying that is another funding. We are staring off this programme as well. In the first stage, there will be 100 such vehicles to secure access to healthcare services for the poor in isolated areas. The first 100 vehicles will be imported under a World Bank pilot project, after which we will continue,” said Bodog.