HealthMin: Transplant activity in Romania must continue in full transparency, with observance of rules

The National Transplant Agency (ANT), with the support of the Health Ministry, will take action in the coming period so as to ensure the transparency of the organ allocation mechanism, as well as the observance of all legal regulations in force, the Health Ministry pointed out on Tuesday.

On Monday, the Health Ministry hosted a meeting on the topic of the National Transplant Programme, with the participation of regional transplant coordinators from Bihor, Bucharest, Cluj and Targu Mures, members of the ANT Scientific Committee, ANT leadership members and Health Ministry representatives.

During the meeting, the transplant officials discussed again the issues facing this institution and the irregularities found by the minister’s control body, with a view to jointly identifying solutions to correct them and carry out the transplant activity in Romania in the best possible conditions.

“We had a good meeting, where we established the priorities for the transplant activity and what the ministry’s priorities are. The message cannot be but one: the transplant activity in Romania must continue. There are a lot of achievements in the transplant activity in Romania, but this activity must definitely continue in full transparency, under observance of the rules, of the legal framework. What we have decided yesterday are a few important steps. (…) There is a legal framework which will be improved, but nothing has changed at the moment. No one has anything to fear,” Health Minister Vlad Voiculescu said on Tuesday.

He pointed out that funds are available for the transplant activity, as only 53 percent of the budget allotted to this area has been spent so far.

According to Voiculescu, the national transplant register is working, however “not as it should.”

“I believe that we all agreed on this point yesterday [on Monday]. From a technical point of view, the register could help the ANT activity with much more. There is no clear methodology to complete this register, and the rules aren’t observed. We shall meet quite often in the coming period,” the Health Minister showed.