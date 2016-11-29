HealthMin Voiculescu: 60 million euros in savings come from wrong staff spending estimates, skipped acquisitions

Health Minister Vlad Voiculescu on Tuesday said that 60 million euros worth of savings have been reported so far this year in the public healthcare budget that resulted from wrong staff spending estimates, unfinished ongoing acquisitions and because deadline for the payment of claims to the victims of the devastating Colectiv fire was extended.

“Savings from the healthcare budget or any other budget is not something dramatic per se. We should economise where we can. It is important for us to know where the almost 60 million euros came from. There are three chapters. (…) First: there is 80 million lie left unspent for the care of the Colectiv fire victims. The funds were left unspent because of an emergency ordinance establishing rules for the use of the funds by the Colectiv fire patients at the beginning of the year. The first thing I did when I came into office was to rectify the rules and also to extend the deadline by two years for the use of the funds by the Colectiv patients,” Voiculescu said in a press statement on Tuesday.

He added that the greatest part of the savings came from wrong staff spending estimates at the level of the organisations operating under the authority of the Health Ministry.

“We are not talking about hospitals or the funds we could have awarded in pay rises. That is regulated by law. Pay level and number of positions are all regulated by law. The Health Ministry cannot just share funds left in its coffers. At the same time, we are not talking about money left behind from medicines, as claimed by the media. We are not talking about savings thus generated,” added Voiculescu.

The third category regards investment, with 36-37 million lei returned to the national budget.

“Out of the amount, 33 million lei were from unfinished ambulance acquisitions. The acquisition of ambulances has not been completed by the Emergency Department. The necessary procedures started this May and they will be completed in the first quarter of the next year. They just cannot be hasted. Likewise, some other million lei came from the National Medicine Agency, again from unfinished necessary investment, with incomplete acquisitions. It will be finalised in the first quarter of the next year,” said Voiculescu.