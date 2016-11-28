HealthMin Voiculescu: Serious irregulariries at National Transplant Agency in organ alltoment procedures and patient prioritisation

Health Minister Vlad Voiculescu on Saturday said that serious irregularities have been found following the completion of the Ministry’s Control Body at the National Transplant Agency (ANT).

“The Health Ministry’s control team found that there are no criteria and procedures to allot the organs, and the laws in force aren’t observed,” Voiculescu told a press conference carried out at the Health Ministry.

Among the problems found following the checkups, the minister brought to mind that there is no waiting list on a national level for each organ, although according to the rules it should have been functional, there is no regulation on allotting the organs, but only a custom based on which the allocation is made, the patients on the transplant waiting lists don’t always benefit from equal chances, as it is likely for the patient who is on top of the list not to enter surgery, there aren’t any clear procedures for contacting the patients who could be transplant beneficiaries.

“The Health Ministry control body also found some phenomena indicating suspicions concerning the fairness of allotting the organs for transplant in the first place to the patients’ interest and with the observance of medical prioritisation criteria,” Voiculescu said.

He mentioned that in one of the transplant centres of Romania “a number of 140 transplants were conducted in 2014 for one single pathological area.”

“60 percent of the patients who benefited from these transplants were registered on the waiting list even the same year, although there were patients on the waiting list ever since 2005. Moreover, in one centre and on one single pathological area 80 percent of the transplant beneficiaries were registered the same year, 2015,” the minister pointed out.

He announced that he ordered the emergency draw-up of the regulation on organ allocation and notified the bodies in charge about all these irregularities.

“The Health Ministry also notified the bodies in charge about all these irregularities. Investigations in this area go on and will go on, in spite of any calumnies. I want to make a call on the common sense and humanity of the political players of Romania whom I ask to understand that we are talking about the lives of some people here, the trust in the fairness of the medical act, trust which is essential in the case of transplant, too. I also ask them to understand that it is deeply immoral to turn a medical topic so delicate and complex as transplant into an election battle stake. When your life depends on an organ, it shouldn’t matter that you are from Timisoara, or Cluj. It should not matter at all if you are the patient of a transplant centre headed by a certain person and not another. Moreover, it should not matter if you are more famous than the other patients on the waiting list,” Voiculescu also said.

In respect to lung transplant, Vlad Voiculescu pointed out that the Health Ministry’s position is a “very clear” one.

“We need to develop this type of transplant in Romania, too. We need competent people, specialised in lung transplant, we need investments in infrastructure to provide the best safety conditions to patients. We need all these things, but we aren’t allowed to play with people’s lives. As Romania at the moment hasn’t the capacity to ensure not even the post-transplant care of the Romanian patients who receive a lung transplant abroad, it is irresponsible to say that we are prepared for the lung transplant,” the minister said.

He also said that “the manner in which the money was spent at St. Maria hospital and the extent to which the centre there corresponds to the international standards will be clarified in the coming period,” mentioning that “on 8 and 9 December the Health Ministry Control Body will be joint by an international specialist committee from lung transplant centres in Europe.”

“We are waiting in this respect the approval of Mayor Gabriela Firea for the checkup. Without this approval, according to law, the Control Body will not be able to conduct checkups in this hospital,” the minister concluded.