Heatwave to grip Romania throughout Monday

Romania’s National Weather Administration on Saturday issued a heatwave and thermal discomfort advisory valid for the entire country Sunday through Monday.

Sunday, June 25, should be sizzling hot in most parts of Romania, particularly so in the after-noon in Banat, Oltenia, southwestern Transylvania and some areas of Muntenia. Highs are expected to vary between 34 and 37 degrees Celsius, while the temperature-humidity index should reach and even slightly exceed critical 80.

Discomfort should increase on Monday in the southern and eastern parts, with the temperature-humidity index again expected to reach and exceed critical 80. Highs in the southern provinces of Oltenia and Muntenia should frequently move to 35-37 degrees Celsius.

On the other hand, weather instability should increase on Sunday after-noon and at night in the west and north-west, and it should envelop the north, central part and highlands on Monday after-noon. Showers, lightning, short gusts and hail are to be expected.

Railway trains run at low speed due to heat wave

The railway trains on Sunday run at low speed due to the high temperatures, in order to prevent possible accidents, the Romanian Railways (CFR) announce in a release sent to AGERPRES.

“On 25 June 2017, the circulation speed of the CFR trains will be reduced on certain periods of time by 20-30 km/h as compared to the normal speed, on the segments in southwestern Banat, southern Oltenia, southwestern Transylvania and locally in southern Muntenia, where 37 degrees Celsius temperatures will be registered, according to information released by the National Weather Administration (ANM). The measure is compulsory to ensure railway traffic’s safety and it is enforced by all railway administrations since in such periods, the track rail temperature could go over 50 degrees Celsius,” the document reads.