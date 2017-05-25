Heroes Day, an occasion for Romania’s officials to honor the deeds of the past

President Iohannis: We owe our heroes a Romania fully integrated with community of free states

In the message delivered on Heroes Day President Klaus Iohannis says we owe them a Romania fully integrated with the community of free and democratic states.

“Our thoughts also go to those who put their lives on the line in the theatres of operation, proving through their courage Romania’s determination to be a loyal partner to its international allies,” the head of the state said.

The President underscored that we are bound to honor our heroes and learn the lesson of devotion, dignity and sacrifice they have shown.

“Honoring the deeds of our past cannot remain a mere rhetorical exercise, and we are bound to prove that we can carry forward the example of the forerunners in the spirit of the values they have passed down to us. Today we need ambassadors of peace, development and progress. We will thus show that we have understood the meaning of the fight and sacrifice of those who made the supreme sacrifice, and that we have duly learned the lessons of history. At a time like this it is with deep emotion that I urge you to bow our foreheads and bring a tribute of gratitude to the known or anonymous heroes of the Romanian nation. May God rest them in peace!” the head of the state said in his message.

DefMin Gabriel Les: Modern Romania forged on generations of heroes’ sacrifice

Minister of National Defence Gabriel Les states in a message posted on Facebook on the occasion of Heroes Day that they deserve respect and gratitude, because modern Romania was built upon their sacrifice.

“Modern Romania, the country in which we can nowadays relish freedom and peace, has been forged on the sacrifice of generations of heroes who, at times of adversity in our history, have turned their own bodies into shields against the threats,” communicated Les.

He furthermore reminded, in this context, of the soldiers fallen in the line of duty into the operations theaters.

“To them, the heroes who have fallen in past wars or in today’s theaters of operations, we owe them, unconditionally, our gratitude and respect,” the minister added.