High Court of Cassation and Justice designates Central Electoral Bureau members

The High Court of Cassation and Justice (ICCJ, Supreme Court) on Wednesday designated by draw the judges who will be part of the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC), established for the organisation of the parliamentary elections of December.

Thus, the draw carried out by the High Court president, Cristina Tarcea, resulted in the designation of the five judges to be BEC members: Aurelia Rusu and Viorica Cosma (Civil Section I), Carmen Tranica Teau (Civil Section II), Viorica Trestianu (Contentious matters Section), Simona Daniela Encean (Criminal Section).

On Thursday, the five judges are going to elect from among them, by secret voting, the BEC president and vice president.