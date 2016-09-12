High-level reconciliation between Dragnea and Ponta: “We’ll fight side by side”

After more than three months of frosty relations, period in which they did not even talk to each other, Social Democratic Party (PSD) President Liviu Dragnea and ex-Premier Victor Ponta have mended fences.

PSD President Liviu Dragnea announced last Friday that ex-Premier Victor Ponta paid him a visit at his home on Thursday evening, the conclusion of the visit being that they will “fight” side by side.

“Victor Ponta came to my house last evening. We talked about Romania, about PSD and about the future. He will fight by my side and by our party colleagues’ side in order for Romanian families to have a better life. The victory in December will be the Romanians’ victory!” Dragnea wrote on Facebook on Friday evening.

Subsequently, Dragnea talked more about this topic in a talk-show.

Although he had always said he was good friends with Victor Ponta and had good relations with him, the PSD President admitted that the situation was entirely different. The two no longer talked to each other after June’s local elections, but resumed contacts after the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) remanded the ex-Premier under conditional bail.

“Ponta came to my house and we talked for a few hours on Thursday evening. We will jointly work for the victory in December and in order to change things in this country. We both made mistakes. We treated communication between us in an erroneous manner. There wasn’t any serious spat between us, but we can’t be angry with the press either.”

“On Tuesday we will start presenting our governing platform. He will play an important role before and during the elections campaign. He will coordinate the public finances part of the governing platform. Next week we will start the elections [campaign] schedule.”

“I have no reservations in what concerns Victor Ponta’s candidacy, no matter what. I’m the party’s president, I’m not a dictator, we will discuss this within the party. Starting next week, Ponta will publicly present, along with me, the public finance side and I believe all of my party colleagues will agree with me. I don’t believe we have to generate another case of lack of clarity in what concerns Victor Ponta’s fate. I hope we will be seen together just as often after December 11 too. In office, I hope,” Liviu Dragnea said on Antena3 TV.

Victor Ponta confirmed Dragnea’s statements, also through a posting on Facebook on Saturday, a posting that also included a suggestive picture showing him and Dragnea smiling in a relaxed atmosphere.

“We have to be united in order to win for the people that have no other hope other than the one they pinned on us!” Victor Ponta wrote.

Liviu Dragnea asks Victor Ponta to “clarify without a doubt” that he isn’t backing a different party

PSD President Liviu Dragnea stated on Sunday in Tebea that Victor Ponta has to clarify whether he backs the United Romania Party (PRU) or not, adding that he did not have a spat with the ex-Premier and that the latter will promote the Social Democrats’ governing platform. Dragnea stated he asked Ponta to do the same thing any other PSD member does in the elections campaign, Mediafax informs.

“We can’t talk of reconciliation because we didn’t have a spat. We had very intelligent face-to-face communication. We had a very good, long talk in which we discussed at length about what is happening today in Romania, just like in 2010, back when we talked about starting a project, which turned out to be good. We discussed the challenges lying ahead for our country, how many things have to be changed, the order that has to be introduced in all institutions, in the economy and not only there, about the party, about the future. From my point of view, the discussion was good, fair, it was a relaxed discussion between two friends; he came to my house. Of course we also discussed this topic. He has to clarify without a doubt that he is not backing a different party. It’s an honest, natural thing any PSD member who gets involved in the elections campaign has to do,” the PSD President said.

Liviu Dragnea added that it is premature to talk about the offices that each of the party leaders will hold after the December 11 elections, as part of a possible PSD-ALDE Government.

“We didn’t talk about offices. Not the one I see myself holding, not the one he sees himself holding. Our objectives do not include what offices some will hold. We talked about our governing platform, which is finalised. I proposed to him, I asked him to promote, throughout the upcoming period, the public finances part included in the governing platform. After the elections, if Romanian citizens trust us to take this country toward what is better, then alongside with our ALDE partners we will establish what offices, positions each of us dreams about. Publicly, I have always refused to name names because I would find that to be lack of respect toward people, because the elections are not for the Prime Minister, nor for the ministers. If people give us their trust then there will be something to talk about; if not, so be it. Basically we did not talk about offices, which has gladdened me a lot,” the PSD President added.