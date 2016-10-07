High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini in Bucharest: EU will remain focused on promoting peace, stability and security

The European Union will remain focused on promoting peace, stability and security, however a militarisation of the EU is not sought, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission Federica Mogherini said on Friday.

“I would like to underscore very clearly that we don’t wish a change towards the militarisation of the European Union, but it is only a matter of better employing the instruments we have, the potential we have, not only through national, fragmented approaches in the defence area. (…) There is added value if we work increasingly more together and better invest our resources together. (…) We shall remain focused on promoting peace, stability, security, because the key-element of our global strategy, which we shall all implement in the next year, is stability and peace and security development for our neighbours, but also for our partners who are further away geographically,” Federica Mogherini told a press conference held together with Romanian Foreign Affairs Minister Lazar Comanescu at the Romanian Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) headquarters.

Mogherini also said that the EU’s and NATO’s actions will mutually strengthen.

“There is that need for the European Union to use the entire potential at its disposal for the cooperation in the defence area. (…) There will be nothing in contradiction with NATO or with NATO’s interests. The first person whom we handed the global strategy (…) was the NATO Secretary General. (…) Our actions will not be contradictory, but, on the contrary, they will strengthen each other and will head the same direction. (…) We can bring positive effects on the member states’ budgets, but also on the economic growth and new job creation, because research, technology and innovation will be very important in this process. (…) We are not talking about anything ideological, we are not talking about a European army, but we are talking about (…) taking some steps forward to the consolidation of the European Union,” Mogherini explained.

She pointed out that she discussed with Minister Lazar Comanescu about implementing the global strategy in several areas.

“We mainly discussed about the current challenges, the global strategy implementing in several areas, including the security and defence area, we talked a lot about the current challenges we are facing in our region and our region also includes the neighbours in the East and in the South, we discussed the crisis in Syria and (…) the special role which Romania plays in shaping up the European policies in respect to the Eastern Partnership. (…) Romania plays a special role when it comes to the Black Sea area. This role also contributes to understanding the policies in this region, which is strategic to us all,” Mogherini also said.

ForMin Comanescu: Romania’s accession to Schengen will be able to consolidate EU capabilities to face current challenges

Romania’s accession to the Schengen Area will be able to consolidate the European Union’s capabilities to face the challenges in the security domain, said, on Friday, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Lazar Comanescu.

“The way in which the debates evolved in the European Union (…) on the topic of migration for example, I have a feeling (…) generating optimism and (…) [that is] encouraging (…) There is emphasis on the necessity, as a priority action of the European Union, of consolidating the external border (…) All that Romania has done until now in regards to its external borders, which are also external borders of the EU, is constituting in arguments (…) in the sense that an accession of Romania to the Schengen Area will be able to consolidate the capabilities of the European Union to face the current challenges in the security domain,” said Minister Lazar Comanescu in a joint press conference together with the EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Federica Mogherini, at the headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE).

Lazar Comanescu mentioned that he is optimistic that in a near future there will be confirmation of the importance that Romania would have within Schengen.

“I am (…) prudently optimistic that, in a near future, we will (…) be witness to an evolution that would confirm that there is this awareness of the importance that Romania would have within the Schengen Area for protecting and consolidating security”, Comanescu added.

Mogherini: I acknowledged important steps made by R. Moldova to implement our recommendations

High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission Federica Mogherini on Friday said that she acknowledged the important steps made by the Republic of Moldova to implement the EU recommendations.

“I met a few weeks ago with the Republic of Moldova’s Prime Minister and we talked about the reforms they have in view, the reforms they are making, and I acknowledged the important steps made to implement our recommendations and we expect them to be implemented in the future, in respect to the fight against corruption, discrepancies in the financial area,” Federica Mogherini told a joint press conference with Romanian Foreign Affairs Minister Lazar Comanescu, at the Romanian Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) headquarters.

Mogherini also said that the relations between the EU and the Republic of Moldova are very important. “We try to endorse the agenda which responds not to some abstract ideas, but meant to lead to benefits for the respective country,” Mogherini added.

In his turn, Foreign Minister Lazar Comanescu showed that Romania will continue to support the Republic of Moldova’s demarche of getting closer to the European Union.

“Romania has been, is and will be a very strong supporter of the Republic of Moldova’s demarche of getting closer to the European Union, until (…) its full integration. The Republic of Moldova getting closer to the European Union is in the interest (….) of the citizens in this country in the first place, in Romania’s interest, but it is definitely also in the interest of the European Union,” Lazar Comanescu said.

The Romanian Foreign Minister also said that the current Government of Chisinau has made “some important steps,” which have also allowed the disbursement of the first tranche of the loan which Romania committed to grant to the Republic of Moldova.

EU’s Mogherini: EU can be a strong security provider if it focuses on East and South at the same time

The European Union can be a world power and a strong security provider, if only it can focus on two directions at the same time – East and South, and if it does not overlook conflicts until they peak up, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini said Friday in Bucharest.

She joined Romania’s Foreign Minister Lazar Comanescu in the Bucharest Forum 2016.

She added that the implementation of the EU global strategy has started and it includes a comprehensive approach of conflict and crisis management, with conflicts dealt with in terms of security and through diplomatic instruments, mentioning Ukraine to the point.

She said the EU is working daily on the implementation of the Minsk accords but a destabilised Ukraine requires more, such a regenerative power on the part of Ukraine and also reforms.

The EU, she said, should consider conflicts in various regions and monitor them irrespective of their media coverage or intensity, mentioning that the same is valid for conflicts in the Black Sea region. She said the conflicts are forgotten until they reach an apogee.

The High Representative added that the EU’s foreign policy will have to be constantly focused on identifying the causes of conflicts without focusing on media headlines, insisting that it should attach same importance to both its eastern and southern borders.

Mogherini warned that the EU should no longer divide its foreign policy between those looking to the East and those looking to the South, like Romania looks toward the Black Sea region, but it should concomitantly look at South and East.

The EU, she added, could not afford to concentrate on the crisis in the East only, while keeping the situation in the South on its agenda, the same as now it should not forget about the East because the situation in the South and the Middle East is getting worse. EU’s responsibility and interest is in doing both things at the same time, because that way the EU gets the credibility of action.

Mogherini added that the EU can be stronger as a union of half a billion of people, the world’s biggest economy and biggest selling market, biggest humanitarian aid donor and the most important and responsible security provider that works incessantly in the service of peace.

She also announced having unveiled the EU’s global foreign policy and security strategy to NATO’s Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, saying that strong European defence cooperation will only increase the role of NATO.

She also elaborated on the EU global strategy, calling it a document in the service of each European citizens, extending thanks to Romania’s Foreign Minister Lazar Comanescu for Romania’s contribution to the draft strategy.

ForMin Comanescu: I am proud to say we remain one of most pro-European societies in EU

Foreign Minister Lazar Comanescu told the Bucharest Forum event on Friday that Romania is one of the most “pro-European” societies in the EU, saying that the European Union needs to implement the Global Strategy, in order to respond to the current challenges.

In his opinion, Brexit changes the approach manner in Europe. “Over the recent years, the EU has faced multiple crises and very hard trials. (…) In the current context, marked by the Brexit debate, we must promote a more offensive European agenda. To make sure we have the right approach, we must have a clear view of the causes that have led to Brexit,” he said.

The Minister brought to mind that each EU country must make efforts for regional cohesion. “It is our common priority and responsibility to work for a better Union,” he pointed out.

Moreover, the Foreign Minister underscored that Romania has brought its contribution to drawing up the EU’s Global Strategy. At present, he said, “the word of the day is ‘implementing’.”

“It is important that the strategy be included in the national policies of all countries,” Lazar Comanescu added.

Comanescu added that Romania has started, in this respect, its own domestic assessment, with a focus on “the approach of crisis situations and the civil and military dimensions of security and defence.”

“To us, one thing is clear: if we wish to be an important player, we must matter in the region, in both directions: in the East and in the South,” the Foreign Minister pointed out.

He brought to mind Romania’s efforts to ensure the security in the Schengen Area. “I underline Romania’s contribution to ensuring the security at the EU borders and our openness to work with all member states in order to make the Schengen space more functional,” Lazar Comanescu said.

According to him, Romania is one of the most pro-European countries of the Union. “There is no alternative to the EU. (…) I am proud to say we remain one of the most pro-European societies in the EU,” Lazar Comanescu added.

The Foreign Minister said that the response to the global challenges in the region is represented by “implementing the EU’s global strategy.”

High Representative Mogherini: We must realize crisis management is not enough

The European Union has so far given the impression that it jumps from one crisis to another, but in the current situation crisis management is not enough and the EU global strategy should be at the service of each and every citizen, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini on Friday told the Bucharest Forum, an event she attended alongside Romanian Foreign Minister Lazar Comanescu.

The strategy should not just remain on paper – Mogherini cautioned.

She referred to the time the Lisbon Treaty came into force, back in 2009, amidst a financial crisis.

Those were difficult moments for Europe, for our citizens, and everyone was so concerned with that urgency that we forgot to explore the true potential of the Treaty, said the Mogherini, adding that as a matter of fact, the Union has never explored the true capabilities of the Treaty.

Europe has always given the impression that it jumps from one crisis to another. I think we need to realize now that crisis management is not enough. We had to deal with the financial crisis, the debt crisis and security threats (…), yet we need to explore all available tools which are already there, waiting for us to use them, to realize how powerful our union is. We need to understand what works and what doesn’t work in the EU, what can work better and what can be changed, she said.

Mogherini also said that that the global strategy must take into account each EU citizen.

When we started working on the global strategy, we knew from the beginning that it cannot be created in Brussels. This is a strategy for the entire Union, for each of our citizens (…). This is also a reflection on what the EU is today, underscored the EU High Representative.

Mogherini: Nobel Prize awarded to President Santos acknowledges the vision of a wonderful man of peace

The Nobel Peace Prize granted to Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos is a distinction acknowledging the “vision of a wonderful man of peace,” High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission Federica Mogherini said on Friday.

“I would like to say how happy both I and the European Union are about this prize, which acknowledges the vision of a wonderful man of peace and I hope this example will be followed by other steps in search for peace in Colombia. It seems a faraway place in terms of geography, but it is a country that has played and continues to play an important role worldwide and I feel moved by this moment. (…) We, in fact, are part of a greater world, where the European Union plays a global role. (…) I am glad that such processes, such things receive such an important acknowledgement and the EU will continue to support this process. (…) Today we have a reason of celebration,” Federica Mogherini told a joint press statement with Romanian Foreign Minister Lazar Comanescu at the Romanian Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) headquarters.

In his turn, Minister Lazar Comanescu hailed that the Nobel Peace Prize was granted to President Juan Manuel Santos.

“I am also glad, I salute that the Nobel Peace Prize was granted to someone who truly deserves it. (…) This is the result of his tireless efforts, but (…) I insist on saying that, in this action, the European Union and Federica Mogherini herself have played a very important role, that is why I dare congratulate you for this as well,” Comanescu told Mogherini.

Colombia’s President Juan Manuel Santos on Friday was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts of pacifying his country, after more than 50 years of civil war.