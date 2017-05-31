High-school students become ministers for one day; Pascani high schooler, Romania’s PM for one day

The Government is conducting today a project called “Minister for a Day,” under which 16 students from Bucharest City and other parts of the country will be attending the activities of the prime minister and Cabinet members.

It says in a press statement that the 16 students have been selected by the National Council of Students and will spend one day alongside ministers and attend all of the latter’s activities as job shadowing.

The 16 students will attend today’s weekly meeting of the government, take part in the “Open Doors Day” at the Interior Ministry (MAO), visit the Military Academy and the Military Museum and also take part in a document signing session at the Justice Ministry.

“The ‘Minister for a Day’ project is a civic education exercise designed by the Romanian Government to boost young people’s participatory culture, advance democratic values and principles and bring the public administration closer to the citizens,” the statement says.

The project is also said to introduce students to the operation of the central public administration and give them an opportunity to contribute personal ideas to improve administrative efficiency.

Selected to be the prime minister for a day is 11th grader of the Mihail Sadoveanu National Collegiate High School of Pascani Iustin Jalaboi (photo).

Among the participants are Alexandra Tuta (12th grader, Brabu Stirbei Collegiate High School of Calarasi), to be the interior minister; Florin Tura (11th grader, Petru Rares High School of Targu-Lapus) playing the defence minister; Filip Petru Iana (12th grader, Andrei Saguna Collegiate High School of Brasov) substituting for the justice minister; Ruxandra Dobre (12th grader, Unirea Collegiate High School of Vrancea) playing the health minister, and Claudia Mihai (11th grader, Emil Racovita Collegiate High School of Bucharest) impersonating the minister of youth and sports.

In its third edition this year, the project is designed by the Romanian Government via its secretariat general in conjunction with the National Council of Students, the sole representative forum of students and a consultative forum for the National Education Ministry, according to the statement.