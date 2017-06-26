HM The Queen’s Birthday celebrated in Romania

UK’s Ambassador Brummell: We are Romania’s friend and partner

The United Kingdom Ambassador in Bucharest, Paul Brummel stated on Thursday night, at the Queen’s Day reception, that in the Brexit context, the UK remains “a friend and partner for Romania”.

At the opening of the reception, which marked 401 years since the death of William Shakespeare and the 91st birthday of Queen Elisabeth II, two Typhoon aircraft of the Royal Air Force and F-16s of the Romanian Air Force flew over the Romanian National Bank Arena.

Neville McNally, military attaché of the United Kingdom spoke of those aircraft as being “proof of Romania-UK relation.”

In his official discourse, Paul Brummell talked about the beginning of the negotiations for the UK’s exiting the European Union.

“This doesn’t mean we are leaving Europe. We are a partner and a friend of Romania’s. We intend to develop this friendship and partnership. 2017 has been the most intense year in the last period with regard to the military partnership between the UK and Romania, on land, on water and, as you have witnessed, in the air,” he said.

In his turn, outgoing Minister of Foreign Affairs, Teodor Melescanu spoke about Prince Charles’s involvement in Romania’s image.

“I should not forget to add His Royal Highness Prince of Wales’s special contribution that we notice given his tireless activity meant to preserve Romania’s traditions, identity and flora. His visit three months ago represents an example in that respect,” the head of Romanian diplomacy stated.

He added that “Romania and the UK’s traditions have long historical roots”. Melescanu went on to mention the 4 billion euro trade balance of Romania-UK economic relations, for 2016.

“Unfortunately, the situation is not so bright in the field of investments. We are still waiting for the presence of British investors in Romania,” he said.

Melescanu also recalled the Romanian community in the UK. “It is our very firm belief that, although the negotiations for Brexit have begun, one of the most important points will continue to be that of having guarantees that Romanians living in the United Kingdom will enjoy the same rights without any discrimination,” he said.

At the end of the speeches, Paul Brummell and Teodor Melescanu toasted for the Queen of Great Britain and the President of Romania.

The British Ambassador spoke to the press, after the official discourse, about the Romanian community in the UK.

“The Romanians living, working and studying in the UK are welcome,” he said. Brummell also spoke about the quality of Romanian doctors working in his country.

“I am very happy that many good students from Romania have chosen to continue their education in the UK’s some of the best universities in the world. I am very pleased that good doctors and nurses from Romania work in the National Health Service but the Romanians have a very important contribution in many professions in the UK. I hope that there will be a solution soon in the Brexit negotiation, which will be a good solution for both the Romanian citizens in the UK and for the British citizens in other European Union countries,” the diplomat said.

He affirmed that Prince Charles “loves Romania dearly”. “He loves Romanians’ talent and nature.”

The Queen’s Day 2017 was centered around the British charity activities in Romania, in diverse areas, from support for disadvantaged or disabled people, to social work, environmental protection, and the preservation of cultural and historical heritage. A total of 35 British NGOs participated in the event.

Photo: Agerpres