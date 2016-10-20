Iohannis and Tariceanu, holders of top two highest public offices, in ever fiercer war of words instead of a constructive institutional dialogue

*Tariceanu talks down to Iohannis: When the President will have my achievements we will be able to address each other informally

The war of words is becoming increasingly fierce between the holders of the top two highest public offices – the President and the Speaker of the Senate.

Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) Co-President Calin Popescu Tariceanu keeps his guard up in the war he has been waging against President Iohannis for several weeks now, a war in which each belligerent side takes every opportunity to train its heavy artillery on the opponent. On Wednesday, Tariceanu expressed his displeasure with the way President Iohannis addressed him the day before, when, in a public statement, he called him “this individual.” Tariceanu told the Head of State that when he “will be able to boast with his achievements” as Prime Minister he will be able to address him informally.

“I don’t know whether the President was very inspired yesterday. I saw various comments in recent days and even ways of addressing me that I consider inappropriate. I can’t hide from you that this manner of addressing that the President chose makes me think that it would be good if he too could boast with as many things as I did during my term as Prime Minister. When he will have the same accomplishments of course we will be able to address each other in a less formal manner. Until then, I see fit to respect the office someone holds,” Tariceanu told President Iohannis.

The ALDE leader did not lose the opportunity to once again criticise the Romanian judiciary. “Nothing can exist without justice, but the moment justice is used to attain and achieve political games, then it’s no longer justice,” he added.

Tariceanu: DNA has been politically working on cases, side-by-side with the President

Senate Speaker Calin Popescu Tariceanu claimed on Tuesday evening that the Head of State unintentionally announced that in the following weeks Parliament will receive more requests from the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA), information that confirms his “suspicions that the DNA has been politically working on cases, side-by-side with the President.”

“If we were to ignore the language he used, the President unintentionally informed us that in the following weeks Parliament will receive more requests from the DNA. This information confirms our suspicions that the DNA has been politically working on the cases, side-by-side with the President. Which does not prevent him from asking others to read the Constitution. I take advantage of his moment of honesty to ask him who are the MPs who should be packing their bags in the following weeks because of future DNA requests?” the ALDE Co-President said, according a communique remitted by the party.

The ALDE leader also says that this statement is doubled by “other unconstitutional activities carried out by President Iohannis,” referring to the Head of State’s encouragement for Premier Ciolos not to sack the Justice Minister despite the censure motion adopted by the Lower Chamber, and his continued electioneering in favour of PNL and of the incumbent Premier.

“I hope the President will drop the far too colourful vocabulary of his cultural baggage, even if I’ll continue to ask him various questions that concern the public interest. As for the groundless accusations levied against me, I can state that only a propagandists paid by the hour and persons bereft of good will pretend not to have understood that my discourse is not against the judiciary but against the abuses of some prosecutors, abuses born during the Basescu regime and promoted by the current President. I was and I continue to be the opponent of political justice, which brings back to memory the bleakest years of the communist dictatorship. I was always the partisan of the judiciary that serves the law, that really fights against corruption and doesn’t transform this action into a front for political vendettas,” Tariceanu added.

President Iohannis: We’re clear about this ‘individual,’ he has an anti-judiciary discourse because he wants to evade justice

President Klaus Iohannis stated on Tuesday that Tariceanu has an anti-judiciary discourse because he wants to evade justice and “to save some of his friends too.” Asked for his opinion on the Senate Speaker’s call for his fellow MPs to boycott voting on the DNA’s immunity-lifting requests, Klaus Iohannis said things are “clear” in what concerns Calin Popescu Tariceanu.

“We’re clear in what concerns this individual. He has an anti-judiciary discourse because he wants to evade justice. And I’m saying ‘individual’ because I find it very hard to believe that an entire party agrees with such an anti-judiciary discourse. I don’t believe that. On the other hand, it will be fairly easy to see what the goal is. I believe this individual wants to save not only himself but also some of his friends. It’s sufficient to look who ends up in Parliament in the next weeks to be voted for or against the criminal prosecution and we’ll see the membership of the gang people are talking about,” President Klaus Iohannis said.

The Romanian President’s reaction came as a result of Calin Popescu Tariceanu’s call, launched on Sunday evening, on all MPs to boycott voting on the judiciary’s request to lift parliamentary immunity, in order to allow the future Parliament to have its say. Tariceanu also claimed that by filing these requests the DNA is allegedly getting involved in the electoral competition.

On Monday, the President of the Superior Magistracy Council (CSM) notified the Judicial Inspection Unit, in order for the latter to establish whether the Senate Speaker’s statements have harmed the independence of the judiciary.

Also on Monday, the Romanian Centre for European Policies (CRPE), Export Forum (EFOR), Freedom House Romania (FH), the Group for Social Dialogue (GDS) and the Initiative Romania civic movement (IR) asked Senate Speaker Calin Popescu Tariceanu to resign.

Gorghiu: I see fierce competition between Tariceanu, Basescu and Dragnea. This competition has a single goal: which of the three parties – PSD, ALDE, PMP – will manage to impose the disbandment of the DNA

National Liberal Party (PNL) President Alina Gorghiu stated on Tuesday evening that, judging by the public stances adopted, there is “fierce competition” between Tariceanu, Basescu and Dragnea on the anti-judiciary topic, a competition whose goal is which of the three parties – ALD, PMP and PSD – will manage to force through the disbandment of the DNA.

“I see fierce competition between Tariceanu, Basescu and Dragnea. This competition has a single goal: which of the three parties – PSD, ALDE, PMP – will manage to impose the disbandment of the DNA. Basically it’s a stake for which they are playing all-in in this elections campaign. This is what these parties entering Parliament means,” Gorghiu stated on B1TV, pointing out that PNL is the party that has understood that those with legal problems of a criminal nature should take a step back.

Referring to ALDE Co-President Calin Popescu Tariceanu’s statements about the judiciary, Gorghiu said that his discourse is part of electioneering and shows fear. “I don’t believe case files in Romania have any link with the elections. I do believe however that they have a link with Mr. Tariceanu’s messages, namely this alarmist tone and the need to protect MPs from the DNA during the election campaign. This sounds like fear to me. (…) Why isn’t someone who steals an apple for their child benefitting from the suspension of the law like MPs are supposed to benefit for a month or two? (…) From my point of view, this is an electioneering discourse, a discourse that is meant to sow fear in the heart of those who feel the cap fits them, and it’s a discourse that tells me why Tariceanu and his gang should not be voted,” the PNL President added.