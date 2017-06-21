How many Governments were toppled in Romania by no-confidence motions?

In the last 26 years, 33 no-confidence motions were tabled in Parliament, excluding the one that PSD and ALDE have now tabled against their own Government. Of the motions tabled, only two were adopted. One against the Boc II Government and the other against the Ungureanu Government, an analysis published by digi24.ro shows.

The 1990-1992 legislature was the only one without any no-confidence motions tabled.

In 1992-1996, the joint Houses of Parliament debated and voted on five no-confidence motions signed by the representatives of PNTCD, PER, PNL-CD, PD, UDMR, PL ’93, PSDR, PAC, PL and FSN. All motions were rejected.

In the 1996-2000 legislature, four no-confidence motions were tabled – two in 1997, one in 1998 and one in 1999. All motions were rejected.

During the Nastase Government, only two no-confidence motions were tabled, in 2001 and 2003, by PRM, PD and PNL. Both motions were overwhelmingly rejected.

In the 2004-2008 legislature, six no-confidence motions were tabled in Parliament. Five were rejected and one (drafted by PRM and PDL and endorsed by several MPs from the ethnic minorities, PSD and PC) was no longer debated, after two of its signatories withdrew their signatures.

Most no-confidence motions (11) were tabled in the 2008-2012 legislature. Of them, one was no longer debated (in October 2010, the motion titled “National Education Law, an anti-education and anti-Romanian law”, drafted by PSD and PNL, no longer entered the order of the day after 72 MPs withdrew their signatures), another one was no longer put up for vote (in December 2010, the motion titled “The irresponsible Government’s salary law”, drafted by PSD and PNL, was no longer put up for vote after a protester jumped from the balcony of the plenum hall), seven were rejected, and two were adopted.

The first motion adopted was tabled by PNL, UDMR and PSD, on 13 October 2009, after the Social Democrats left the Government. Titled “11 against Romania,” the motion received 254 votes in favour and 176 votes against. After the Boc II Government fell, on the verge of the presidential elections campaign, then-President Traian Basescu nominated Lucian Croitoru (rejected by Parliament) and Liviu Negoita (investiture procedure frozen until the elections) for the Premier’s office. After Traian Basescu won the presidential elections, he nominated Emil Boc for the Premier’s office, Boc being confirmed in Parliament on 23 December 2009.

The second no-confidence motion adopted was tabled against PM Mihai Razvan Ungureanu. Drafted by PNL and PSD and titled “Stop the Government vulnerable to blackmail! Not like this, never!”, the motion received 235 votes in favour and 9 votes against. After the toppling of the Ungureanu Government, the Ponta Government was confirmed in Parliament.

In the 2012-2016 legislature, the Ponta Governments survived four no-confidence votes. Two no-confidence motions were tabled in 2014 and two in 2015, by PDL, PNL, PSRO and PPDD (the last two parties led by Mircea Geoana and Dan Diaconescu respectively).

The no-confidence motion tabled by PSD and ALDE is the second no-confidence motion of the current legislature, after PNL and USR tabled one in February. The latter was considered rejected after it garnered only 161 votes in favour and 8 votes against.

PSD prepares itself to appoint a new PM, drafts a list with possible options

The Social Democrat party prepares itself to appoint a new PM. According to PSD sources, Liviu Dragnea has drafted since the beginning of this week a list with the possible options for the PM.

The PSD President Liviu Dragnea has prepared eight names that will be presented to the PSD National Executive Committee, the leading body that will choose the next PM.

According to stiripesurse.ro, the list containing the possible names for the next PM is:

Florin Georgescu – First Deputy Governor of BNR, former Finance Minister in the Ponta 1 Government.

Sorin Ducaru – Romania’s representative to NATO, the assistant of the Secretary General, former Ambassador to UN and in USA.

Simona Miculescu – the first woman in the Romanian diplomacy history who was awarded the diplomatic degree of Ambassador, Romania’s representative to the UN.

Eugen Teodorovici – former European Funds Minister, and later Finance Minister in the Ponta Government.

Mariana Gheorghe – OMV Petrom General Manager.

Nicolae Istudor – Rector of the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies.

Viorica Dancila – PSD MEP, President of the PSD Women Organization.

Sorin Moisa – PSD MEP, former Deputy Chief of the Cabinet of the European Commissioner Dacian Ciolos.