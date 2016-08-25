Huawei rewards Romanian students with a specialized internship program in China

Huawei, a leading global information and communications technology (ICT) solutions provider, continues to support the Romanian students through educative programs, in partnership with the Romanian Government. This year, starting with the 26th of August, Huawei will send ten students from the technical universities from Bucharest, Iasi, Craiova and Cluj-Napoca, to a specialized internship in China, during the Telecom Seeds for the Future 2016 program.

Vlad Doicaru, Enterprise & Integrated Accounts Director Huawei Romania: “Huawei continues the Telecom Seeds for the Future program as part of a long term commitment made in order to support the young Romanian specialists. The company’s purpose is to offer them access to some of the most recent technologies. At the same time, we wish to offer a multicultural experiences to all the students that are going to China. This experience will include the opportunity to test a real professional work environment, in the core of an international IC&T experts team, far away from home”.

During this program, the Romanian students will have the chance to participate to an immersive introduction to Chinese language and culture and also, to professional technical courses at the Huawei Shenzen Headquarter. They will access the most innovative technologies in order to understand the nowadays trends from the IC&T industry and they will benefit of a multicultural experiences, by exploring cities from China.

This project is supported by the Ministry of Education and Scientific Research and also by the Ministry of the Communications and Informational Society. It represents an opportunity for the students to understand the actual IC&T trends, being also a long term commitment assumed by Huawei, regarding the investment in the future local talents.

The main objective of this program will be the visit to the Huawei Shenzen headquarter. Here, the students will benefit of the Huawei specialists advice and consultancy and they will access the last generation technologies.

All the ten Romanian students involved in this program are Adina-Cristina Moc, Marian Leica, Cristian Gabriel Bucuroiu, Raoul Alin Jurubiță și Andrei Haiducu from the Polytechnic University of Bucharest, Robert Văcăruși from the The National School of Political Science and Public Administration, Adrian Tăut from the Technical University of Cluj-Napoca, Andra Irina Vasile from the Technical University of Craiova, Narcisa Nicoleta Adiaconiței and Theodor Adrian Ivan from the Technical University of Iași.

All the ten students were involved in an internship program at Huawei Romania and they were selected thanks to their great results registered during some internal projects developed by the company, especially for them.

Huawei has become a strategic partner for the main communications operators from Romania, by developing high technology solutions and providing personalized services for its clients. The company wishes to extend its local mark by increasing the employes number and local resources, adding value to the regional centers (GSC and ASSC) and investing in the local communities through partnerships with the Romanian universities and creating long term perspectives internship programs.

