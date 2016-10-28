In parallel with the intense pilgrimage of the parties or of the independent candidates to the Central Electoral Bureau to submit their candidacy for the parliamentary elections, the huge scandal between PSD and PNL on the electoral slogan has been exacerbated.

Liberals are accused by PSD that they stole their slogan, namely PSD slogan is “Dare to believe in Romania”, while PNL slogan is “Dare to believe in Romania led by honest people”.

Liberals even made a video that is more than 50 percent taken from the video released by PSD, the one in which the message is “Dare to believe in Romania”. This is also a pejorative message released to the PSD message.

After the almost identical slogans launched by PSD and PNL drew attention of the press for some days, PNL President Alina Gorghiu stated on Thursday that it wasn’t an accident. Similarity is not by coincidental, it is a “willful” one, “a devised strategy”, said Gorghiu, who is sure that the voters will not mistake Liberals for the Social Democrats.

“It’s not a coincidental similarity, it is a willful one, it’s not just a coincidence, it’s a devised strategy, nothing is accidental in using this slogan. We don’t do anything else but showing people that they can trust Romania if it is governed by honest people, and not by criminally convicted people. But I’m not afraid at all that someone could mistake us, the ones from PNL, for PSD, even if two words on a material overlap”, stated Alina Gorghiu on Thursday after submitting the lists for the parliamentary elections to Bucharest Electoral Bureau (BEM).

The National Liberal Party (PNL) head of campaign Gheorghe Falca stated on Tuesday that PNL hasn’t copied the slogan of the Social Democrat Party (PSD) “Dare to believe in Romania”, and that Liberals shouldn’t be mistook for Victor Ponta.

“We hope people will not mistake us for Mr. Ponta. I believe all Romanian people believe in Romania and we want to believe in Romania led by honest people. It’s something normal to believe in Romania’s history, in Romanian values, only that all these things must be led by honest people, not by Dragnea, and we even proposed an honest man, Mr. Ciolos. It’s that simple”, explained the PNL head of campaign Gheorghe Falca for MEDIAFAX, being asked to comment on the similarity between the PSD slogan “Dare to believe in Romania” and the PNL one, “Dare to believe in Romania led by honest people – Dacian Ciolos, Prime-Minister”.

Falca claimed that there is no similarity between the messages of the two parties.

“To believe in Romania is a matter of feelings, and we believe in Romania, we wouldn’t be engaged in politics if we wouldn’t believe in Romania. We wouldn’t be here if we wouldn’t believe in beautiful people. But compared to PSD, we don’t believe in dishonest people and we want honest people, and we even provided an honest man, Mr. Ciolos, to the people. We cannot liken Mr. Ciolos to Mr. Dragnea. We are talking about fair people who believe in Romania, they are talking about Mr. Dragnea. We feel Romanian, we love Romania, we believe in Romania, but a Romania led by honest people”, concluded the Liberal.

Gheorghe Falca refused to say to whom this slogan belongs, stating that it is assumed by PNL.

Sources within PNL stated for Mediafax that Liberals have a cooperation with Traian Basescu’s former strategist Felix Tataru, but they didn’t assigned him the authorship of the slogan.

Basescu: “USL in thinking and feelings”

“Look at the campaign slogans of the two major parties, PSD and PNL. They show us that it’s useless to be big if you’re stupid. USL in thinking and feelings, of course, with the same Prime-Minister, Dacian Julien Ciolos”, said Traian Basescu, accusing Liberals and Social Democrats and alluding to the political alliance called the Social Liberal Union, formed by the two parties, that won the last elections.