Hundreds gather in Cluj for first mobile planetarium in Romania

Hundreds of people, especially children, gathered on Saturday in Transylvanian city of Cluj Napoca for the first mobile planetarium in Romania. Hundreds more signed up for Sunday.

Galilei or Curiosity robot, as part of a series of spectacular projections accompanied by interactive presentations in a mobile dome 8 meter in diameter and 5 meter high. (…) The project is unique in terms of education and interactivity,” organizers explained.

The event in Cluj, “Explorers of the Universe: Galileo Galilei and Curiosity robot”, also included a 1:1 map of Cluj sky with explanations, information on space explorers, constellations and planets, but also a 3D projection of moving asteroids that can be watched without special glasses. The visitors are also taken by Hubble telescope in different corners of the universe.

“We realized that astronomy has been treated hastily in schools or, at least, the presentations are neither interactive nor attractive to children. It’s important for them to ask questions, to be free to express their joy and realize the beauty of the universe, especially since astronomy is a science in expansion, getting more and more attention from the large public. Who knows? The next Gagarin might be born in Cluj,” the initiator and main coordinator of the project Adrian Filpisan said.

The Educationa Mobile Planetarium is an initiative of Pluto Astronomy Association.