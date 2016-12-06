Hunedoara: Paroseni and Uricani miners protest; 360 people blocked themselves underground

Approximately 360 miners from the Paroseni and Uricani pit coal mines located in Valea Jiului have blocked themselves in the underground, throughout the night and on Tuesday morning, because they are unsatisfied for not receiving their wages for November, the payment being delayed by a week.

The protest started on Monday evening at the Paroseni Mine with the miners of the 3rd shift, afterwards it extended throughout the night and on Tuesday morning at the Uricani Mine, with the employees of the 4th and 1st shifts, President of the “Huila” Union from the Jiu Valley National Mine Closures Company (SNIMVJ) Laszlo Domokos stated for Agerpres.

“Overall, a number of 357 miners are protesting in the underground at the two coal mines, miners from the 1st, 3rd and 4th shifts. They are all unsatisfied because they haven’t yet received the advance payment of the wage for November,” the union leader explained.