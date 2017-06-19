Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania, meetings with Premier Grindeanu, Victor Ponta and PSD-ALDE leaders

The leaders of the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) met on Monday with both Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu and Secretary General of the Government, Victor Ponta, and also with the leaders of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE), Liviu Dragnea and Calin Popescu-Tariceanu, respectively, stated for Agerpres the chairman of the UDMR parliamentary group in the Deputies’ Chamber, Korodi Attila.

According to the latter, the Union’s representatives haven’t made any decision, however, the current situation has been discussed.

“It was a meeting with all parties, both the Premier and PSD-ALDE, so that we understand better the situation we are in and how we stand. We will continue our internal analyses. The decision hasn’t been made,” specified Korodi Attila.

President of the Democrat Alliance of Hungarians in Romania, Kelemen Hunor, was empowered on Saturday to start on Monday negotiations with the Government representatives, as well as with the PSD-ALDE coalition representatives.

Kelemen Hunor explained on Saturday that he discussed with Liviu Dragnea, Calin Popescu Tariceanu and Sorin Grindeanu, but he didn’t negotiated.

UDMR’s Kelemen: The ones holding majority must have possibility to change ministers, including PM

Chairman of the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) Kelemen Hunor (photo) believes that the people holding the parliamentary majority should also have the possibility to change ministers, including the Prime Minister.

“The censure motion is the majority’s and any MPs’ instrument to control and reshuffle the Government. I believe that a principle has to be clear for everybody: the ones who were voted and hod the majority must also have the possibility and right to change ministers, including, at a given moment, the prime minister, if they want to. They do precisely that, it would have been better to do it without a scandal, without this circus, but the role and principle must work, regardless of who ensures the majority. This is our point of view today, tomorrow we will determine, but the principle must be observed,” Klemen Hunor stated on Monday at Parliament.

When asked whether this principle he talked about might lead to thinking that the UDMR will endorse the motion, Kelemen Hunor answered as follows:

“I don’t know what are you thinking, I don’t have this capacity to guess, therefore this version is also possible if we think about the principle. Nevertheless, we have a half-year parliamentary collaboration, since February, and we are meeting weekly. Each week, leaders convene in the Senate and Deputies’ Chamber and we meet, if not weekly, two times a month with Mr Dragnea, Mr Tariceanu and discuss all political aspects. I have met with Mr Grindeanu also, as being the Prime Minister. Therefore, there is nothing new under the sun, we are not meeting today for the first time,” the UDMR leader stated.

Tariceanu: We had exploratory discussions with UDMR. Other parliamentary groups shouldn’t try to block what the majority wants

The ALDE President Calin Popescu Tariceanu stated on Monday that “exploratory discussions” were held with UDMR, and they will continue in the next days, mentioning that other parliamentary groups shouldn’t try to block what the majority wants.

“I can confirm it to you. Today, we had exploratory discussions (with UDMR – e.n.) referring rather to short-term issues, and not to long-term matters. Discussions with them will continue today and tomorrow, and we will keep in touch with you as we will advance on the content of the discussions” Tariceanu stated.

In his view, other parliamentary groups shouldn’t try to block what the majority wants, namely the political crisis to be solved.

“I believe that they also appreciate that we are in a political crisis which must be solved one way or another. When I say one way or another, it means one thing – in the end, the dismissal of the PM and making the next step” stated the ALDE leader.

Being asked if problems may occur in the negotiations with UDMR, related to the fact that next year the Union’s Centenary will be celebrated, Calin Popescu Tariceanu answered: “In my opinion, the Centenary that will be celebrated next year shouldn’t be an obstacle, on the contrary, it should find all the Romanian citizens with equal rights, either our ethnicity is Romanian or Hungarian, it should find us united in reaching certain goals for Romania as a country, which means, first of all, individual rights, citizens’ rights and freedoms, and of course, last but not least, issues related to welfare and peaceful cohabitation”.

He reminded that when he was PM, he had a very good and solid relationship with UDMR, based on mutual trust.

“Since a few days, some people tried to accredit the idea of a war between PSD and PSD. We actually see that this is a totally different thing, it’s about one person, namely the Prime-Minister, to whom the political support was removed, and his desperate attempt to find a formula that allows him to continue the PM mandate, despite the fact that he lost the support of the parliamentary majority, which is a totally original circumstance. I would have preferred to find, let’s say, an amiable solution, not to proceed to the censure potion, but it seems like this is the only solution that can end the political crisis” Tariceanu added.