Hungarian Film Week in Bucharest features 25 movies, four concerts and a film industry exhibition

The Hungarian Film Week running in Bucharest November 6 – 13 features 25 art films, documentaries, shorts, experimental films and animations, four concerts and an exhibition devoted to the 120-year long history of the Hungarian film industry, director of the Hungarian Institute Bucharest Kosa Andras Laszlo told a press conference on Monday.

“It is very important for us to organize this festival. The Hungarian Film Week is now at a landmark 10th edition and is that brand of the Hungarian Institute Bucharest intended to showcase the Hungarian cinematic production of the last year,” said Kosa Andras Laszlo.

Attending the Bucharest festival are directors Ibolya Fekete, Janos Domokos, Ulrich Gabor, actors Balazs Czukor, Dorka Gryllus, Kornel Simon, producer Daniel Herner and editor Vivi Papp.

Ibolya Fekete, director of the movie “Mom and Other Loonies in the Family” that officially opens the Hungarian Film Week, said that her film tells a family story.

“I always say that this film is the story of my family, but it so happens that after each screening people to come to tell me that this is the story of their families too,” said the director.

“Mom and other Loonies in the Family” tells the story of four generations, following the fate of the characters from the early 1900s to the early 2000s, shows the film synopsis.

Daniel Herner, producer of “Don’t Take Your Shoes Off,” said that this movie – the first he entirely produced by himself – also belongs to the category of family films.

“Making this film is a true miracle because we received no support or financing from the state, everything was done exclusively with the help of friends. However, we succeeded in making a movie that is very close to the viewers’ soul, it also earned the critics’ and experts’ appreciation. It’s a film bearing the mark of Szabolcs Hajdu because he is also the author of the script, and his entire family play in this film,” said Daniel Herner.

Director Radu Igazsag, professor at the “I.L. Caragiale” University of Theatrical Arts and Cinematography, said that new films are being screened during the Hungarian Film Week showing the Bucharest public “the effervescence in the Hungarian space.”

Four concerts will also take place on the same occasion, performed by saxophonist Toth Viktor together with singer and songwriter Petra Acker and the quintet One More Minute, the Bende Zsolt Quartet, the Mocsok 1 Kolykok band, and – on the last day of the event – the David Yengibarian Trio.

A one of a kind exhibition opened on Sunday at the Hungarian Institute Bucharest covering the 120-year long history of the Hungarian film industry.

The 10th edition of the Hungarian Film Week in Bucharest opened officially on Monday at 18:30 hrs at the Horia Bernea Studio at the premises of the National Museum of the Romanian Peasant, in the presence of Hungarian Ambassador in Bucharest Botond Zakonyi.