Hungary’s ForMin Szijjarto in Bucharest : We consider Romania as a strategic partner. Melescanu: The meeting, an excellent demonstration of the good intentions of Romania and Hungary, of the clear desire to develop relations between us

Hungary considers Romania as a strategic partner, as it is its second most important export market, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Trade and Foreign Affairs Peter Szijjarto said in Bucharest on Wednesday at a joint news conference with his Romanian counterpart Teodor Melescanu.

The meeting took place during a visit to Bucharest by the Hungarian ministry to participate as a special guest of the Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the Annual Meeting of the Romanian Diplomacy.

“It is clear that in the bilateral relations between Hungary and Romania there are problems still awaiting solutions, but we believe that these problems can be successfully solved if we continue to improve mutual trust and build success stories. I have found an ideal and honest partner in [Romania’s Foreign Minister] Teodor Melescanu, and I believe that his personal actions and personal attitudes make it possible for mutual trust to improve continuously between the two countries; his sincerity, honesty and attitude allows us to keep on building success stories that will be the basis for settling difficult problems. Hungary sees Romania as a strategic partner; as far as I am concerned that is no empty slogan, but a statement supported by figures,” the head of the Hungarian diplomacy said.

He pointed out that Romania is Hungary’s second most important export destination.

“As much as 5 percent of Hungarian exports go to Romania. Last year, Hungary’s exports to Romania reached 4.6 billion euros, and this year we have increased this figure by 17 percent. Any deterioration of the bilateral relations between the two countries or any deterioration of the Romanian economy is detrimental to Hungary’s interests. We are interested in having good relations. We are proud of the fact that Mol has become the fifteenth largest company in Romania, we are proud that the OTP Bank is the fourteenth strongest bank in the Romanian banking system and we are also proud that many Romanian patients are healed using Richter medicines. However, there are several things to be done that will further develop the bilateral relations,” said Szijjarto.

The head of the Hungarian diplomacy expressed satisfaction that Romania has started off a series of investment projects, including for natural gas transmission, interconnection of the electricity grids and infrastructure.

“We are glad that we will soon connect the electricity grid between the two countries by the end of 2019. Hungary will build the M4 motorway all the way to the border with Romania (…) We are glad that we will be able to open our cultural institute in Cluj. We are at least as glad that we have had constructive discussions about the fact that, under financing of the Hungarian Government, we can initiate a program for the development of commercial companies in Romania in the areas inhabited by Hungarians. I believe that these agreements will generate some common success stories based on which we can further improve our bilateral relations,” said Szijjarto.

Szijjarto on banning diplomats to attend ceremonies in Romania: We’ll see if something changes

Hungarian Minister of Foreign Trade and Foreign Affairs Peter Szijjarto said on Wednesday that representatives of his country are to announce before 1 December if changes occur in Hungarian diplomats being banned from attending ceremonies on Romania’s soil.

He was asked at a joint news conference with Romania’s Foreign Affairs Minister Teodor Melescanu if the decision of 2016 still stands. The Hungarian official replied that the situation will be different, and any change will be made public before 1 December, the National Day of Romania.

“Last year we made a decision and we will see if something changes. We will let you know before 1 December,” said Szijjarto.

According to the hvg.hu, Szijjarto last year requested Hungarian diplomats abroad not to take part in the celebrations organised by Romania’s embassies on 1 December. At the request of journalists in Budapest, he confirmed the decision.

ForMin Melescanu on meeting Hungarian counterpart: It was an excellent demonstration of Romania’s and Hungary’s good intentions

Romania’s Foreign Affairs Minister Teodor Melescanu said at a joint news conference in Bucharest with his Hungarian counterpart Peter Szijjarto that the meeting “was an excellent demonstration of the good intentions of Romania and Hungary.”

Melescanu said that the meeting with Szijjarto was intended to focus on bilateral and international issues. “The main conclusion is the sincere desire of both sides to develop and strengthen the relationship between Romania and Hungary,” he said.

Melescanu added that the importance of economic relations between Hungary and Romania was underlined in their conversations. “Mr Minister (…) has told me several times that Romania is the second export market, after Germany, for Hungarian products. We talked about the fact that we have a very rich heritage thanks to the existence of a Hungarian minority in Romania and a Romanian minority in Hungary,” said the head of Romanian diplomacy.

Melescanu pointed out that Romania and Hungary should focus on energy connectivity issues, namely natural gas and electricity, connectivity in terms of motorways, mentioning to the point a project for a Budapest-Cluj-Bucharest high-speed train.

These projects, said Melescanu, will be discussed at the level of the two countries’ national governments.

“We have a number of projects that will need to be discussed at other events that will follow; for instance a meeting of the joint commission and a possible joint meeting of the two national governments, which we are currently preparing for,” Melescanu said.

He mentioned having discussed with the Hungarian minister a joint event commemorating World War I.

“One of the ideas I have discussed with Mr Minister was a joint initiative of Romania, Hungary, together with Slovakia, perhaps with Austria and Germany, to openly discuss historical issues concerning this important element, especially an opportunity to look to the future,” Melescanu said.

“It was an excellent demonstration of the good intentions of Romania and Hungary, of the clear desire to develop relations between us,” he pointed out.

In his turn, Szijjarto talked about the future of the relations between Romania and Hungary, as well as about the problems between the two countries.

“If five years ago someone had said that foreign affairs ministers of Hungary and Romania would invite each other and ask each other to speak with the ambassadors of the other side, that someone would have been mocked five years ago. That is clear proof that we have come a long way, a long way that has been about improving mutual trust and building common success stories,” he pointed out.

He emphasised building “mutual trust” between the two countries. “It is clear that in the bilateral relations between Hungary and Romania there are problems still awaiting solutions, but we believe that these problems can be successfully solved if we continue to improve mutual trust and build success stories,” said Szijjarto.

Senate’s Tariceanu, ForMin Szijjarto highlight mutual interest in reviving bilateral dialogue

Mutual interest in the revival of the Romanian-Hungarian bilateral dialogue, in the context of the 15th anniversary of the Declaration on the Hungarian-Romanian Strategic Cooperation and Partnership for Europe in the 21st Century, was highlighted on Wednesday by President of the Romanian Senate Calin Popescu-Tariceanu at a meeting in Bucharest with visiting Hungarian Minister of Foreign Trade and Foreign Affairs Peter Szijjarto.

“The Senate President emphasised the economic and strategic dimension of the Romanian-Hungarian bilateral cooperation, underlining the importance for both countries to consolidate and diversify trade, as well as the opportunity to put into practice successful projects and investment. Mr Calin Popescu-Tariceanu stressed that the Senate of Romania is promoting a series of initiatives aimed at strengthening the role of parliaments in international affairs and security issues, including the organisation of a B9 parliamentary summit, a platform of regional security co-operation and dialogue of the countries on the eastern flank of NATO, including Hungary,” reads a Senate statement released on Wednesday.

In his turn, Szijjarto showed that Romania is an important strategic partner for Hungary, highlighting the significant level of commercial exchanges, as Romania is the second export destination for Hungary. The Hungarian dignitary emphasised the importance of intensifying co-operation between the business communities in the two countries, mentioning the presence on the Romanian market of internationally renowned Hungarian companies.

Both sides highlighted the important contribution that both the Romanian community in Hungary and the Hungarian community in Romania bring to consolidating a wide range of aspects of bilateral relations and the role that members of these communities should be encouraged to play for the same end.

The meeting also addressed current European affairs, as well as topics of interest at regional level, focusing on the broad perspectives for consultation and extended regional cooperation offered by the V4 + format, especially during the Hungarian presidency of the Visegrad Group.