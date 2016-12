The IAR Brasov company and the National Defence Ministry (MApN) have inked on Thursday a commercial contract envisaging the restoration and upgrading of several IAR 330L PUMA helicopters.

According to a report sent to the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), the contract is valid until 2019 and accounts for over 313.147 million lei without the VAT.

The contract’s beneficiary is the MApN, through the military unit UM 02550 Bucharest.