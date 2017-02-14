Iasi Mayor continues to make opposition inside PSD. Growing calls for PSD Mayor Mihai Chirica to be censured

*PSD Iasi Vice President Ovidiu Laicu asks Chirica to resign: He’s engaging in cheap theatre

PSD Iasi Vice President Ovidiu Laicu is asking Mihai Chirica to tender his resignation and the party’s National Standing Bureau to suspend Chirica from the office of PSD Vice President, claiming that the Iasi Mayor “was and is a godsend for the party’s opponents.” Moreover, the President of PSD Arad considers, in his turn too, that “a drastic censure measure should be taken” against Mihai Chirica.

“The party branch is not asking for Mr. Chirica to be excluded, I’m talking on my own behalf and I’m asking him to step down from party offices, namely from the office of interim president of the Iasi County branch. I’ve also filed a request with the National Standing Bureau to suspend him from the office of nationwide party vice president,” PSD Iasi Vice President Ovidiu Laicu stated for Mediafax on Sunday.

Laicu claims that PSD Iasi is united, however not around its leader Mihai Chirica but around PSD and the Grindeanu Government.

“Mr. Chirica claims to be party branch president and PSD member. In fact, he positions himself completely outside PSD. Through his statements, he is breaking some articles of the PSD statute. He has stated everything on his own, by breaking the statute, he didn’t ask anyone, he didn’t have the PSD Iasi County Bureau’s consent,” Ovidiu Laicu added.

The Vice President of PSD Iasi claims that during the meeting on Friday, Iasi County mayors allegedly asked Chirica to refrain from making statements on behalf of the party and to present them as his personal opinions instead.

“Through his actions, Mr. Chirica applauded and congratulated the anti-PSD propaganda that opposes the hiking of salaries, student scholarships, taxes [sic]. Chirica was and is a godsend for PSD’s opponents. He probably wishes Romanians the worst and so we invite him to lobby for this, to ask Mr. Boc from Cluj to rebrand himself as prime minister and to leave us mind our problems,” Ovidiu Laicu explained.

Last Friday, Ovidiu Laicu was caught filming PSD Iasi Executive Bureau’s meeting, something that generated a scandal among the PSD members present. The party branch vice president claimed he was doing nothing illegal.

Laicu claims he received signals from several party members in Iasi who are confused by Chirica’s statements.

“He’s either a member of USR or a member of PSD, and if the latter is the case then he should be by our side. Within the Iasi branch, Mr. Chirica is backed by a group centred on him, with which he instilled terror and is banning people from making statements, thinking he has support from Bucharest. He has no support with such statements against the party. Chirica is engaging in some kind of cheap theatre, probably from cheap Indian films,” Ovidiu Laicu added.

PSD Arad President: Chirica should be censured

PSD Arad President and MP Dorel Caprar considers that Mihai Chirica should be “the party’s disciplined grunt,” and for the way he is behaving the Iasi Mayor should receive “a drastic censure measure.”

PSD Arad leader and Lower Chamber lawmaker Dorel Caprar considers that the mayor of Iasi should receive “a drastic censure measure,” without this meaning “we are muzzling party members.”

At the same time, Caprar stated for Mediafax on Sunday that “Liviu Dragnea is leading and led the party well,” PSD’s results, the best in the party’s history, being proof of this.

“I consider that the mayor of Iasi, Mihai Chirica, should be our party’s disciplined grunt, because had he run without the party’s backing he would surely not have been mayor today. (…) I believe – and it has been proven – that president Liviu Dragnea is leading and led the party well, also considering the result that the party won. I consider that any colleague of ours who does not observe the party hierarchy, the party’s political statute, must bear the consequences. I’m telling you with the greatest admiration for president Liviu Dragnea that, if I were him, I would take drastic measures against Mr. Chirica. He has sent a delegation to talk with Mr. Chirica and at our next meeting we will see what happened, but based on his daily statements I see that the mayor hasn’t understood anything,” PSD Arad President Dorel Caprar said.

The PSD Arad leader considers that PSD has “a very good leadership” and those who “break ranks with the party should bear the statutory consequences.”

“I believe the party has a very good leadership and I believe at this moment we should all focus on how we can implement the governing platform, instead of starting to scrutinise each other. I believe each of us knows what he/she has to do and I believe together we are much stronger. As long as a gentleman such as Mr. Chirica, or other colleagues break ranks with the party, I believe they should bear the statutory consequences enforced when party members do such things,” PSD Arad President and Lower Chamber lawmaker Dorel Caprar told Mediafax.

Asked whether Mihai Chirica should be kicked out of PSD, the PSD Arad President stated “a drastic censure motion” is needed but “that doesn’t mean we are muzzling party members.”

“In my view, I believe that’s going too far; I believe a drastic measure will be called for, I don’t know what it will be, but I believe a drastic censure measure must be taken. That doesn’t mean we are muzzling party members, but I believe at this moment we have something else to do, instead of scrutinising each other. I repeat: the governing platform that Romanians are expecting from us, the governing platform we were voted for. This is our main goal, not waging wars, not telling each other from a distance what would be better,” Caprar added.

PSD Olt President wants Chirica Case discussed “within statutory bodies”: “A vice president adopting such a stance has eliminated himself”

Referring to Mihai Chirica, the PSD branch leader who launched an attack against PSD President Liviu Dragnea, PSD Olt President Paul Stanescu said that “a vice president adopting such a stance within the party has eliminated himself.”

Referring to the statements made by the Iasi Mayor, Paul Stanescu stated on Monday that he “eliminated himself” from the party, something that will be rendered official by the party’s statutory bodies.

“A vice president who has such a stance within the party has eliminated himself. He is no longer member of the party, but we must discuss this case within statutory bodies. In Olt too we will have an Executive Committee on Wednesday or Thursday, because it cannot be my personal decision. We will have an official position in what concerns Vice President Chirica from Iasi. My colleagues share my opinion one hundred percent,” Stanescu said.

Mihai Chirica: The policy of ruling with an iron fist is not available anymore

Iasi Mayor, Vice President of the Social Democrat Part (PSD), Mihai Chirica, launched a new attack on Sunday, against the President of the party Liviu Dragnea, stating that “the policy of ruling with an iron fist is not available anymore”, even if he was a good party leader, leading to very good scores in elections.

Chirica was asked if he is satisfied by the manner in which PSD’s Liviu Dragnea rules the party.

“Honestly? No. If I was satisfied, I was quiet and I was swallowing these things as they are. We need another leadership and we need a change in the political management”, the Iasi Mayor answered for Digi 24.

He also stated that Liviu Dragnea was a good party leader, because PSD won the elections with one of the highest electoral scores obtained after 1992.

“There’s one thing that cannot be erased, it cannot be cleaned or ignored, but we need a change of attitude. I said: the policy of ruling with an iron fist is not available anymore, or at least it’s not available in this stage of the Romanian democracy. People don’t think like this anymore”, Chirica also said.

He stated that Liviu Dragnea can benefit by the blank check granted by the party “as long as he doesn’t endanger PSD”.

Being asked if PSD is in danger today, the PSD Vice President answered: “According to the sociological forecasts that we did, yes, it is. There was a wave that was justified somehow in that decision. Now, we can throw it 100 percent in Grindeanu’s yard, or we can relate it to the party”.

“I believe so, as long as they manifest in the name and for PSD, I am convinced that PSD party members have to be involved, organized by PSD, and it’s normal to be like this. As people from the political parties have been also in the other side”, Mihai Chirica said, when he was asked if the protest at the Cotroceni Palace was organized by PSD as a counter-demonstration in relation to the one at Victoriei Square.

Also, being asked if in other cities, the PSD local organizations follow the trend to organize counter-manifestations, the PSD Vice President claimed that he didn’t see such approaches.

“I haven’t seen this explicitly. A group from a local organization near Iasi city also came in Iasi, expressing their support for the Grindeanu Government, but not necessarily against the other counter-demonstrators. They didn’t act by booing or even blaming them in the Union Square and in other places in Iasi”, the Social Democrat added.

PSD Vice President rejected the rumors according to which President Klaus Iohannis is “the firebrand”, appreciating that the Head of State isn’t behind the protests in Victoriei Square.

“I don’t believe this, and I tell you why I don’t believe it. There are two trend that were born in this period: the Government’s dismissal or resignation, motivated by a syncope in the government act, and President’s dismissal or resignation, motivated by the interference he had in the public space when he came among protesters. I believe none of the two hypotheses is necessary to Romania right now” PSD Vice President Mihai Chirica concluded.