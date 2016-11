The former Head of the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT), Alina Bica, has been sentenced to 4 years in prison for favoring the offender.

In the same case, former minister Adriean Videanu was acquitted for complicity to abuse of office.

The decision is not final.

The case “Bica 2″ was sent by the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) to court on 26 February 2015.