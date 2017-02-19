ICCJ: Calin Popescu-Tariceanu’s trial on merits starts on 14 March

The High Court of Cassation and Justice (ICCJ) established the date of 14 March to be the first term of the trial on merits, in the case in which President of the Senate Calin Popescu-Tariceanu is charged of committing the offenses of perjury and favoring the offender.

On 10 February, the magistrates of the Supreme Court rejected the appeal filed by Catalin Popescu-Tariceanu and decided to start the trial on merits.

The judges maintained the decision of another court, which rejected, in November 2016, all the requests and exceptions formulated by Calin Popescu-Tariceanu, being established that the indictment was legally drawn up by the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA).

Calin Popescu-Tariceanu was sent to court by the DNA on 7 July 2016 for committing the offenses of perjury and favoring the offender.

In the same case, Dorin Marian, who is former Presidential Adviser during Emil Constantinescu’s tenure and former chief of Prime Minister Tariceanu Chancellery, is charged with perjury.

According to the DNA, within the investigation in the case regarding the illegal retrocession of an area from the Snagov Forest and the Baneasa Farm, Tariceanu, on 15 April, while being under oath, made statements that were not in agreement with the truth, in regards to essential aspects of the cause, over which he was asked and not said everything that he knew relating to the essential circumstances, seeking, though this action, to prevent/to cumber the investigated defendants to be held accountable in the case sent to trial.

Therefore, the prosecutors established that Tariceanu claimed, in an unrealistic manner, that he didn’t know about the retrocession to Prince Paul-Philippe of Romania of some land surfaces in the Baneasa (the formal royal farm) and the Snagov (the Fundul Sacului forest part) or about the involvement of defendants Tal Silberstein, Beny Steinmetz, Moshe Agavi and another persons in the retrocession procedures, as well as about the sell-purchase documents regarding these goods.

Calin Popescu-Tariceanu is charged by the DNA for making statements that were not in agreement with the truth and not saying everything he knew about the relation he had with defendants Tal Silberstein, Dan Andronic and Remus Truica, as well as about the meetings and discussions he had with Truica, in respect to the notary fees regarding the trading of the mentioned estates and the method to acquire and capitalize the claimed goods.

“In the same context, the defendant also mentioned he didn’t have any close relationship with defendant Marcovici Marius, also covering the fact that he was aware of Maracovici relationship with Tal Silberstein. Furthermore, defendant Popescu Tariceanu Calin Constantin Anton falsely stated that he didn’t present /introduce Tal Silberstein to other politicians of Romania,” the prosecutors claim.