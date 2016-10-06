ICCJ decision: The judgement on the merits starts in the case where Liviu Dragnea is investigated

Judges from the High Court of Cassation and Justice (ICCJ) have decided that the Court was legally seized by the prosecutors in the case in which Liviu Dragnea is accused by incitement to abuse of office and intellectual forgery, where he is investigated together with his ex-wife, and they decided that the judgement can start; the decision is not final.

The defendants in the case can challenge the decision by which was decided that the judgement on the merits will start in three days.

Together with Liviu Dragnea, his ex-wife Bombonica Prodana was also sent to judgement under the accusation of abuse of office, as well as Floarea Alesu, who was at that time Executive Manager at the Teleorman General Directorate of Social Assistance and Child Protection, being accused of abuse of office and incitement to intellectual forgery.

Also judged in this case are: Ionel Marineci, former head of service at the Complex of Services Dedicated to the Child and Family; Rodica Milos and Olguta Sefu, who was Deputy Executive Manager at D.G.A.S.P.C. Teleorman at the time of the deeds; Valentina Marica, former head of the Recovery Complex; Nicusor Gheorghe, former head of the Administrative, Patrimony, Technical, Procurement Service; Constantin Balaban, who was head of the Complex of Services Dedicated to the Child and Family at the time of committing the deeds; Adriana Botorogeanu and Anisa Stoica, who were public officers at D.G.A.S.P.C. Teleorman at the time of committing the deeds.

According to prosecutors, “from July 2006 to December 2012, Dragnea Nicolae Liviu, in his quality of President of the Teleorman County Council, respectively President of the county organization of a political party, intentionally determined the defendant Alesu Floarea, at that time Executive Manager at the Teleorman General Directorate of Social Assistance and Child Protection, to break her professional duties by maintaining the function and implicitly the payment rights of two employees of the same institution. In fact, the two persons have worked at the headquarters of the Teleorman county organization of the political party whose president the suspect Dragnea Nicolae Liviu was, which issue was known by the latter”.

Thus, according to DNA, the formally employed persons received the total amount of RON 108,612, for which Teleorman General Directorate of Social Assistance and Child Protection became a civil party in the criminal trial.

Regarding Bombonica Prodana, prosecutors said that “from March 3 to August 1, 2008, and from July 3, 2009 to August 1, 2010, as a coordinator of the Complex of Services Dedicated to Child and Family, and as the head of Secretariat Service within D.G.A.S.P.C. Teleorman, by intentionally breaking her professional duties, although she knew that two of her employees, assigned as referent in the institutions she was leading, weren’t present to work and didn’t observe the provisions of the individual labor contract and the job description, she took no measure to punish those persons”.