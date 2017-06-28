ICCJ President: Advisability of setting damage threshold for abuse of office pertains only to Legislative’s competence; we haven’t been asked for a point of view yet

High Court of Cassation and Justice (ICCJ) President Cristina Tarcea stated on Tuesday that the advisability of establishing a damage threshold for abuse of office pertains solely to the Legislative’s competence, pointing out that the institution she leads has not been asked for a point of view on this topic yet, but she expressed her hope that “maybe now, when things are entering normality, inter-institutional collaboration will also function.”

When asked about the advisability of introducing a threshold for abuse of office, Tarcea at first warned that until the issue of ICCJ’s headquarters is solved she no longer intends to express a point of view on any issue.

“It’s such a grave problem for the High Court and nobody realises it, I’m simply left speechless and I’m not interested in any other problem,” she said.

Subsequently, however, pressed by journalists who asked her whether the ICCJ was asked for its point of view on the issue of establishing a damage threshold for abuse of office, Cristina Tarcea answered: “No, but maybe now, if things are entering normality, inter-institutional collaboration will also function.”

In what concerns the advisability of introducing such a threshold, she stated that it pertains solely to Parliament’s competence, in line with the Constitutional Court’s ruling.

“The advisability pertains solely the Legislative’s competence, the Constitutional Court also stated this. Let’s stake on the Constitutional Court’s wisdom,” the ICCJ President stated.