ICCJ’s Prosecutor Office opens criminal file after recordings of Kovesi are leaked. DNA says recordings are not authentic. “We notified Supreme Court’s Prosecutor’s Office and Judicial Inspection”

On Monday, the Prosecutor’s Office attached to the High Court of Cassation and Justice (PICCJ) opened a criminal file after recordings of the DNA Chief Prosecutor were leaked to the press, PICCJ representatives told News.ro. In fact, the DNA announced, on the same day, that it notified the Prosecutor General of the Prosecutor’s Office attached to the High Court of Cassation and Justice, in order for them to opine on the necessity of taking notice, ex officio.

According to PICCJ representatives, a criminal file was opened for the offence of “misleading judiciary bodies,” offence stipulated by Article 268, Paragraph 2, of the Criminal Code, which states that “manufacturing or devising unreal evidence, with the purpose of proving the existence of an offence stipulated by criminal law or its committal by a certain person, is punishable by a sentence of 1 to 5 years in jail.”

DNA: Recordings of Kovesi are not authentic. We notified Supreme Court’s Prosecutor’s Office and Judicial Inspection

The recordings of DNA Chief Prosecutor Laura Codruta Kovesi are not authentic but contain “a series of juxtaposed fragments meant to alter the real content of the statements” that Kovesi made in various circumstances, such as public meetings or working meetings with prosecutors from the operative sections, the DNA points out, adding that it has notified the Prosecutor General of the Prosecutor’s Office attached to the High Court of Cassation and Justice and the Judicial Inspection. Likewise, the DNA announced it also took notice, ex officio, of the committal of the offence of “using, in any manner, directly or indirectly, information that was not meant to be publicized, or allowing unauthorized persons to access this information.”

In a communiqué released on Monday, the National Anticorruption Directorate points out that the recordings “that contain alleged statements attributed to DNA Chief Prosecutor Laura Codruta Kovesi” are not authentic, containing a series of juxtaposed fragments meant to alter the real content of the statements that the DNA Chief Prosecutor made in various circumstances, such as public meetings or working meetings with prosecutors from operative sections.

The DNA claims that a series of terms that were not used by the DNA Chief Prosecutor were inserted among the fragments heard in the recordings, but also certain obscene expressions she never used and does not use.

Several audio recordings of National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) Chief Prosecutor Laura Codruta Kovesi were broadcast by RomaniaTV private broadcaster on Sunday evening. In them, Kovesi is heard reproaching prosecutors with not doing their job, with the fact that “for the past five weeks nobody indicted anyone at the DNA,” and saying that whoever is scared or does not feel like working should leave. She stated, among other things, that she “wants the dossier concerning the houses to lead to the Premier,” and also referred to the dossier concerning Government Emergency Ordinance (OUG) no.13. Likewise, Kovesi is also heard stating that, following the Constitutional Court of Romania’s (CCR) ruling on the DNA’s probe into the OUG no.13 case, she would have liked the DNA to come up “with a dossier, with a minister” or at least with an important dossier.

In a first audio recording broadcast by RomaniaTV on Sunday evening, DNA Chief Prosecutor Laura Codruta Kovesi is allegedly heard telling prosecutor Jean Uncheselu that she wants his probe “to lead more rapidly to the Premier, who signed the contracts concerning the houses.”

“Uncheselu (prosecutor Jean-Nicolae Uncheselu, who indicted Victor Ponta in the Turceni-Rovinari case – editor’s note), you know what I want? I want you to institutionally strip that dossier concerning the houses and for us to reach the Premier who signed those contracts. (…) We had a talk at Cheile Gradistei and I still haven’t heard what happened. Maybe now, that we are all here, we’ll clarify what happened. I looked over the statistics and I did a… (…) During the same period last year, at the DNA there were 673 people indicted [compared] to 270 [this year]. It’s a very large discrepancy. We have extra personnel, we have extra policemen, we have extra specialists, we have dossiers. It means there are other causes and I wanted us to talk a bit and see. I looked at these situations. There are some worrisome matters. There are dossiers that are 6-7 years old, in which the criminal prosecution started, unsolved. They arrived to the same prosecutors and someone else or another dossier arrived. The criminal prosecution started. Each of you knows what you have on the docket. But something else worries me, that when it comes to old dossiers, you each know what you have. What worries me is… why don’t we grab them! For two months, some of them are free, no indictment comes out. Only some people and the same people are making dossiers. We’re not doing our job with three indictments,” the DNA Chief Prosecutor is heard saying in the audio recording broadcast by RomaniaTV.

In another recording, Laura Codruta Kovesi is heard saying: “We have 50 dossiers per prosecutor and we can’t come up with a dossier. We must do our job. (…) After the CCR decision I would like us to come up with a dossier [involving] a minister, to put pressure, at least in an important dossier. We are afraid that the CCR said we backslid. Others are making a mockery of our work, should we only sit and take it. It’s not for nothing that I keep saying it’s important to go out there. (…) If they feel we no longer have courage, they’ll jump all over us. (…) 3 or 4 important dossiers. Early this year we took a hit when it came to OUG 13 too, and the people defended us.”

Minister Toader: My obligation is to clarify the recent public controversies

Justice Minister Tudorel Toader announced, on Monday morning, that he notified the Judicial Inspection after recordings of DNA Chief Prosecutor Laura Codruta Kovesi were leaked. Likewise, the Judicial Inspection announced it took notice ex officio.

“The Justice Ministry was notified, took notice ex officio, about the recent statements, public controversies. My obligation is to clarify these statements and so then I notified the Judicial Inspection. Within the limits of the competencies that it has, the Judicial Inspection will carry out rigorous verifications, and if it notes that certain verifications exceed its competencies, of course other authorities will get involved, for instance in carrying out a technical evaluation. We will see the first results that will come from the Judicial Inspection,” Tudorel Toader stated at the Justice Ministry headquarters.

In his turn, Judicial Inspection Spokesperson Alexandru Bogdan stated on Monday, for News.ro, that the institution took notice ex officio, after RomaniaTV broadcast the recordings, preliminary verifications being carried out “to establish the existence of a potential infraction of discipline.”

“Up to this hour, Tudorel Toader’s notification concerning the same topic hasn’t reached the Judicial Inspection,” Alexandru Bogdan pointed out on Monday morning.