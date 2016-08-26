ICR Warsaw to promote Romanian language through traditional cuisine

The Warsaw branch of the Romanian Cultural Institute (ICR) will mark Romanian Language Day with an off-the-beaten-path project that promotes Romanian language through traditional cuisine.

According to an ICR Warsaw release, the event will run between August 29 – September 2 and will include an exhibition, film screenings, Romanian music, gastronomy, all having Romanian language and culture at the core.

The exhibition designed especially for the event will present on indoor billboards traditional Romanian recipes with explanations in Romanian. The picture of each dish will be accompanied by a graphic list of the necessary ingredients and captions in Romanian.

Postcards featuring cuisine will also be handed out to the public, leaflets about Romanian language and the activity of the institute, bookmarks with quotations from Romanian writers, Romanian proverbs and sayings with interesting meanings complete the offer.

On August 30 the documentary “Romania as never seen before” will be screened, “offering a virtual stroll through 15 rural localities, which are spectacular not only by their picturesque landscapes, but also by some unique features, such as the maze village, the perfectly round village, the marble village, or through special accomplishments in the preservation of ancient folklore and culinary traditions,” says the release.

The event is part of ICR’s strategy to promote Romanian culture by the simultaneous celebration of Romanian Language Day in the network of cultural institutes abroad.